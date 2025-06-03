Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Malibu, CA, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases.
Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025, led research that explored how engineered peptides can modulate inflammatory signaling pathways. This approach offers a potential therapeutic avenue for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.
"Research led by Neal Mehta offers an exciting and novel approach to modulating the body's immune response without relying on broad-spectrum immunosuppressants, at a time when inflammation plays a critical role in many chronic diseases," said Dr. Donna Nofzinger Plank, professor of biology at Pepperdine University. "Mehta's dedication to this research is something we are incredibly proud of."
Mehta stated, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to research that could have a meaningful impact on human health. The experience I've gained combined with the results that have been achieved have solidified my passion for medicine and research".
Through the support of hands-on scientific inquiry and professor-mentored research, students such as Mehta develop critical thinking skills, gain valuable research experience, and make significant contributions to their fields. Mehta has presented his work to his peers and to the faculty. Mehta plans to apply to medical school and hopes to continue this research.
About Neal Mehta
Neal Mehta is a recent biology graduate (May 2025), graduating summa cum laude from Pepperdine University. Outside of research, Neal is a certified EMT and works at an Emergency Medical Services Company. Neal also has countless hours working as a Medical Assistant at a pain management clinic and plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Neal plays ice hockey, coaches and trains young hockey players, mentors and tutor’s students, and enjoys travelling. You can find out more about Neal here: https://youtu.be/5DuWP4VXMGI.
