The Hope Foundation Awards Over 100 Free Therapy Sessions to Arizona Families, Thanks to Local Businesses
Queen Creek, AZ, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Hope Foundation, a local Arizona nonprofit dedicated to making mental health services accessible to youth, young adults, and parents facing financial hardship, is proud to announce the successful completion of its most recent giving cycle.
Thanks to a generous sponsorship from 5 Guys Roofing, a local, family-owned business, The Hope Foundation has awarded over 105 free therapy sessions to 25 families across Arizona. This impactful milestone represents The Hope Foundation’s ongoing mission to break down financial barriers to mental health support and help families access the care they need.
“At a time when the demand for mental health services is growing, our ability to meet that need depends on the strength of our community,” said Executive Director Jennifer Hilderbrand. “We are incredibly grateful to 5 Guys Roofing for stepping up as a sponsor and showing that mental wellness is truly a community effort.”
As a long-standing family business rooted in Arizona values, 5 Guys Roofing continues to demonstrate their commitment to giving back. Their support has directly contributed to real, measurable mental health outcomes—helping young people and parents alike gain access to therapy services they might otherwise have gone without.
The Hope Foundation remains committed to expanding access to therapy services and continues to seek community partners to help fund future giving cycles. Together, we can ensure that every family—regardless of income—has access to the support they deserve.
For more information about The Hope Foundation, how to apply for services, or how to become a sponsor, visit www.hopefoundationgives.org.
Valerie Lomeli
602-796-3687
hopefoundationgives.org
