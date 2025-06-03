InnovaPanel Disrupts the Insulated Panel Market Again with New Miami-Dade NOA Approval for Steel-Connected Magnesium Cement Panels
A Bold Step Forward in Sustainable and Hurricane-Resistant Design for Commercial and High-Rise Construction
Pompano Beach, FL, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innova Panel, LLC has done it again—disrupting the status quo in building science by earning a groundbreaking new Miami-Dade County Notice of Acceptance (NOA No. 25-0401.02) for its 6" HIP (High Impact Panel) Magnesium Cement Insulated Wall System—now certified for use with light gauge steel connections in High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ).
This approval is more than a technical win—it’s a leap forward for sustainable and resilient construction, opening the door for commercial developers, architects, and ESG-driven organizations to build faster, stronger, and cleaner in storm-prone regions.
“Once again, we’re raising the bar,” said Jerry Gillman, CEO of Innova Panel, LLC. “This new NOA doesn’t just validate the strength of our panel system—it expands our mission to further expand into the commercial market and deliver smarter, safer building solutions that align with the future of construction.”
Disruption Meets Innovation
Since first receiving a Miami-Dade NOA in 2015 for its magnesium cement panels with wood connections, InnovaPanel has been leading the charge in high-performance building systems. With the new approval for light gauge steel, the company brings its game-changing technology to the commercial cladding and high-rise sectors, where fire resistance, structural strength, and speed-to-build are non-negotiable.
Built for Resilience. Designed for a Carbon-Conscious World.
The InnovaPanel® proprietary system combines:
Non-combustible Magnesium Cement Board Sheathing
High R-value Insulated Core for Energy Efficiency
Precut Steel Connections for Fast, Clean Installs
Wind Ratings +180 MPH
No Wood for Commercial Construction
The InnovaPanel® is engineered to outlast the storm, while significantly reducing jobsite waste and environmental impact. The use of magnesium cement, which absorbs CO₂ during curing, positions the system as a serious contender for projects aligned with sustainability, ESG, and decarbonization goals.
Ideal for:
Commercial and warehouse insulated cladding systems.
Mid- and high-rise building insulated cladding systems in hurricane-prone regions.
Schools, healthcare, and government projects.
Builders seeking fast, code-compliant, eco-forward construction.
Load-bearing up to 5 floors or use as an insulated in-fill wall system.
About Innova Panel, LLC
Innova Panel is a trailblazer in next-generation Structural Insulated Panel (SIP) technology. Leveraging the power of magnesium cement (MGO) and panelized efficiency, InnovaPanel designs building systems that meet tomorrow’s structural, energy, and environmental demands—today. From residential to high-rise, Innova is revolutionizing how buildings are built and the materials used to build them.
This approval is more than a technical win—it’s a leap forward for sustainable and resilient construction, opening the door for commercial developers, architects, and ESG-driven organizations to build faster, stronger, and cleaner in storm-prone regions.
“Once again, we’re raising the bar,” said Jerry Gillman, CEO of Innova Panel, LLC. “This new NOA doesn’t just validate the strength of our panel system—it expands our mission to further expand into the commercial market and deliver smarter, safer building solutions that align with the future of construction.”
Disruption Meets Innovation
Since first receiving a Miami-Dade NOA in 2015 for its magnesium cement panels with wood connections, InnovaPanel has been leading the charge in high-performance building systems. With the new approval for light gauge steel, the company brings its game-changing technology to the commercial cladding and high-rise sectors, where fire resistance, structural strength, and speed-to-build are non-negotiable.
Built for Resilience. Designed for a Carbon-Conscious World.
The InnovaPanel® proprietary system combines:
Non-combustible Magnesium Cement Board Sheathing
High R-value Insulated Core for Energy Efficiency
Precut Steel Connections for Fast, Clean Installs
Wind Ratings +180 MPH
No Wood for Commercial Construction
The InnovaPanel® is engineered to outlast the storm, while significantly reducing jobsite waste and environmental impact. The use of magnesium cement, which absorbs CO₂ during curing, positions the system as a serious contender for projects aligned with sustainability, ESG, and decarbonization goals.
Ideal for:
Commercial and warehouse insulated cladding systems.
Mid- and high-rise building insulated cladding systems in hurricane-prone regions.
Schools, healthcare, and government projects.
Builders seeking fast, code-compliant, eco-forward construction.
Load-bearing up to 5 floors or use as an insulated in-fill wall system.
About Innova Panel, LLC
Innova Panel is a trailblazer in next-generation Structural Insulated Panel (SIP) technology. Leveraging the power of magnesium cement (MGO) and panelized efficiency, InnovaPanel designs building systems that meet tomorrow’s structural, energy, and environmental demands—today. From residential to high-rise, Innova is revolutionizing how buildings are built and the materials used to build them.
Contact
Innova Panel, LLC.Contact
Angelique Phillips
786-703-2194
https://innovapanel.com
Angelique Phillips
786-703-2194
https://innovapanel.com
Categories