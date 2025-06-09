Agile Auto Appoints Stephen Wrighton as Chief of Technology
Newark, DE, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Wrighton as Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in enterprise software development and IT leadership, Wrighton brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic insight to Agile Auto, Inc. As CTO, he will focus on aligning technology initiatives with business goals—guiding software architecture, modernizing infrastructure, and ensuring the resilience and scalability of Agile Auto’s platforms.
Prior to joining Agile Auto, Stephen served as Chief Operating Officer for a technology firm where he oversaw all business operations, including software development, IT security, and customer support. He joined the organization in 2008 as a Senior Software Developer and progressed through roles as Software Architect and Chief Information Officer before taking on the COO position. Throughout his tenure, he played a key role in shaping both the company’s technical direction and its operational effectiveness.
Stephen has designed and built bespoke software solutions for government, military, and commercial clients, including the Space and Naval Warfare Center, Saks, Incorporated and the Electronic Filing Depository. Known for his pragmatic approach to innovation, he excels at translating complex challenges into clear, scalable solutions. His experience bridges deep technical knowledge with executive-level leadership, guided by the belief that good technology should make people’s work simpler – not more complicated.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems with a minor in Management from the University of West Florida. In 2021, he was named a Top in Tech honoree by the Mississippi Business Journal for his contributions to the technology industry. He also serves on the Advisory Council for the Computer Science Department at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he continues to support and mentor the next generation of technology professionals.
Outside of work, Stephen enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. He values the balance between technology and family, and brings that same sense of grounded perspective into his leadership approach.
About Agile Auto:
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. AAuto, their flagship automotive platform, is a game-changer for automotive dealers navigating the post-COVID used car market. Their groundbreaking AI platform builds a customized used car playbook creating visibility for all stakeholders to foster accountability. With AAuto's live KPI performance view, leaders can take a proactive approach to build long-term sustainable used car growth.
MediaContact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
