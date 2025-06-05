San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
Hollister, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Juan Oaks Golf Club has been selected as one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses.This prestigious honor highlights San Juan Oaks’ significant recent upgrades and its growing reputation as a premier destination for championship-level golf.
Designed by PGA legend Fred Couples and architect Gene Bates, San Juan Oaks offers a layout that is both challenging and fair—a rare combination that has earned praise from top amateur and professional players alike. With its strategic bunkering, rolling elevation and meticulous conditioning, the course is ideally suited to test the skills of the game’s best emerging talent.
“We’re honored to welcome the USGA and the U.S. Amateur to San Juan Oaks,” said Manny Freitas, general manager of San Juan Oaks Golf Club. “This is a proud moment for our entire team and a testament to the tremendous work that has gone into elevating this course. Our team put a lot of thought into updating the course to test every aspect of a player’s game. With strategic bunkering and firm, fast greens, San Juan Oaks is designed to challenge top amateurs while still offering a fair and rewarding experience.”
The recent course enhancements—part of a broader reimagining of the San Juan Oaks experience—have further elevated its profile. Players and guests now enjoy not only world-class conditions, but also fine dining at 36° North, casual fare at McCann’s and Slices and a fully renovated Pro Shop and clubhouse experience.
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is located just outside San Juan Bautista in the rolling hills of Hollister, California, and is widely regarded as one of the top golf destinations in Northern California.
