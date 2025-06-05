San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site

San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses.