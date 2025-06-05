Hypatia Announces Launch of New Hypatia Women CEO Index℠
Index Designed to Measure Performance of Companies Led by Female Chief Executive Officers
New York, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hypatia Capital, an asset manager focused on investing in women in leadership, today announced the launch of a new custom index, the Hypatia Women CEO Index. Created and owned by Hypatia Capital, and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. companies led by a female Chief Executive Officer who meet certain size requirements.
The Hypatia Women CEO Index eligible universe focuses on a limited set of criteria, including a minimum $500 million in market capitalization and a primary listing in the United States. The aim is to periodically add holdings to encompass all qualifying securities.
“We are excited to launch the Hypatia Women CEO Index to continue spotlight of women in leadership and highlight the performance of companies led by female CEOs,” said Patricia Lizarraga, founder and managing partner of Hypatia Capital.
About Hypatia Capital
Hypatia Capital Management LLC, part of the Hypatia Capital Group founded in 2007, is an asset management firm focused on female CEOs and balanced management teams.
Please visit www.hypatiacapital.com for more information.
The Hypatia Women CEO Index eligible universe focuses on a limited set of criteria, including a minimum $500 million in market capitalization and a primary listing in the United States. The aim is to periodically add holdings to encompass all qualifying securities.
“We are excited to launch the Hypatia Women CEO Index to continue spotlight of women in leadership and highlight the performance of companies led by female CEOs,” said Patricia Lizarraga, founder and managing partner of Hypatia Capital.
About Hypatia Capital
Hypatia Capital Management LLC, part of the Hypatia Capital Group founded in 2007, is an asset management firm focused on female CEOs and balanced management teams.
Please visit www.hypatiacapital.com for more information.
Contact
Hypatia Capital GroupContact
John Grenawalt
212-472-7500
www.hypatiacapital.com
John Grenawalt
212-472-7500
www.hypatiacapital.com
Categories