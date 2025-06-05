Occams Advisory Hosts AI-Finance Roundtable and Inaugurates New Delhi Office

Occams Group inaugurates its new Delhi office, uniting Occams Advisory, Occams AI, and Occams Elevate to foster collaboration, innovation, and human potential. This hub marks a strategic expansion into India, offering integrated business services, AI-driven solutions, and talent transformation. It reflects Occams' mission to empower aspirations and deliver impact from inception to infinity.