Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Advance Charitable Mission

Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic held on May 19, 2025 was a sold-out event at its championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Proceeds from the event will empower Sherwood Cares to provide ongoing grant funding to area nonprofits, benefiting individuals and communities within a 25-mile drive of the Club.