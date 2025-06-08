Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Advance Charitable Mission
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic held on May 19, 2025 was a sold-out event at its championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Proceeds from the event will empower Sherwood Cares to provide ongoing grant funding to area nonprofits, benefiting individuals and communities within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
Westlake Village, CA, June 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Annual golf charity event supports grants to programs that address the needs of children and families in its community.
The Sherwood Cares Golf Classic is one of two major fundraising events the foundation hosts each year. This year’s tournament resulted in a net gain of more than $215,000 that will enable its grantees to continue doing their critical work. Sherwood Cares, to date, has granted more than $7.7 million to 64 non-profit organizations.
“We deeply appreciate the exceptional generosity of our members, which enables us to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need within our community,” said George Carney, Founder and Board President of Sherwood Cares. “We remain committed to supporting programs that strengthen and uplift local families.”
The tournament’s presenting sponsor, Polacheck’s Jewelers, continues to support Sherwood Cares, as their core values align in recognizing the impact that can be made on a community by working together to give back. Other major sponsors included AmeriHome Mortgage, BG Law, Bentley Westlake, On Track Performance, WDC Kitchen & Bath Center and the Tesoriero and Weinstein families.
"Monday was an incredible day, filled with community spirit and shared purpose," said Brent Polacheck, President of Polacheck’s Jewelers. "The Sherwood Cares team organized an outstanding event, and it was uplifting to reconnect with so many familiar faces, all genuinely enthusiastic about supporting such a meaningful cause."
Participants received a Sherwood Country Club Pro Shop shopping spree, gifts from sponsors and hole-in-one opportunities, including a Bentley lease from Bentley Westlake and Breitling Timepieces from Polacheck’s Jewelers. Opportunity Board prizes had a combined value at more than $30,000. Also included were on-course stretching and massages by Sports IQ, poke bar, smash burgers, ice cream bars, and more.
The annual Sherwood Cares gala, themed Havana Nights, is scheduled for September 29, 2025. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
About Sherwood Cares:
Sherwood Cares, the philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club, dedicates itself to enriching children and families' lives in the community. The foundation focuses on educational, medical, nutrition and safety needs, having contributed over $7.7 million to local nonprofits since its inception. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
Contact:
Barb Vass
info@sherwoodcares.or
Phone: 805-427-4880
About Sherwood Cares:
Sherwood Cares, the philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club, dedicates itself to enriching children and families' lives in the community. The foundation focuses on educational, medical, nutrition and safety needs, having contributed over $7.7 million to local nonprofits since its inception. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
