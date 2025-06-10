Nova Announces Advanced Observability for the Shopify e-Commerce Platform
Nova is announcing the release of a 3rd party interface between Datadog and Shopify that provides advanced observability of critical e-Commerce transactions and platform performance.
Newark, NJ, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nova, the Advanced Tier Datadog integrations and professional services partner, today announced a new 3rd party integration for Shopify, the global commerce platform trusted by millions of businesses. This powerful interface enables Shopify merchants and developers to gain real-time visibility into their storefronts and transaction infrastructure through the Datadog observability platform, unlocking best-in-class observability for high-volume, revenue-critical environments.
This new integration connects Datadog's powerful observability capabilities directly with Shopify stores, empowering merchants to transform key business events into actionable insights. This enables them to proactively detect and resolve issues before they impact customers or sales, safeguard revenue by monitoring order behavior and checkout success, and capture critical metrics for transaction integrity and compliance. Ultimately, this provides a clear, comprehensive view of daily business performance, empowering faster, smarter decision-making.
“Downtime or degraded performance in a Shopify store can immediately impact revenue and customer trust,” said Tim Currie, CEO of Nova. “This integration allows merchants to adopt a preventative observability posture—identifying issues before they affect checkout performance or financial transactions.”
Key Benefits of the Datadog-Shopify Integration:
Proactive Downtime Prevention: Improve anomaly detection and alerts to surface issues before they impact customers or sales.
Revenue Integrity: Monitor order behavior patterns, and checkout success rates to protect revenue at every step.
Compliance Ready Observability: Capture metrics relevant to transaction integrity and data compliance in finance-sensitive environments.
Decision-Driven Observability: Transform key business events into insights that drive faster, smarter decisions.
Provides Comprehensive Visibility: enabling near real-time detection of patterns, trends, and critical areas to deliver a clear view of daily business performance.
Observability as a Competitive Advantage
With the explosive growth of e-commerce and the increasing complexity of omnichannel experiences, observability is no longer optional. By leveraging Datadog’s best practices for preventative observability, Shopify merchants can minimize downtime risk, boost conversion rates, and ensure infrastructure scales confidently during sales events and peak demand.
The integration is available immediately via the Datadog Marketplace, with step-by-step onboarding instructions to accelerate time to value.
Contact
Tim Currie
312-543-0249
novacloud.io
