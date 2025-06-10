Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices.
Fort Myers, FL, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Home sales soared for the third straight month in Fort Myers, Florida and surrounding communities as the pace of sales topped the previous month, according to a report on FortMyersAgent.com.
Some 1,962 single family homes, condos, townhouses and manufactured homes sold during the month, topping the 1,906 that sold in April in Lee County. The increase is a healthy sign for the housing market as it moves into the summer selling season, which is typically the busiest time of the year for residential real estate.
The volume of sales in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach and North Fort Myers rose as prices on homes sold continued to decline. Home prices have been falling for nearly three years in the region after Hurricane Ian slammed onto its coastline.
Prices peaked in the Fort Myers area five months before Hurricane Ian hit the region in September 2022, marking almost three years that the housing market has been declining.
The drop in prices has triggered a return to a healthy level of residential sales, with nearly a 50% increase in single family home, manufactured home and townhouse sales since February. Home sales rose for three straight months in May.
The decline has made Fort Myers one of the most affordable housing markets in the state of Florida. The median price for a home peaked at $359,500 in October 2022, according to MLS data.
The drop in home prices had been expected after the Federal Reserve embarked on its interest rate raising move. Mortgage rates began to stabilize recently after the Fed halted hiking rates for four successive sessions.
FortMyersAgent.com provides real estate news on the Fort Myers housing market, including reports on how the rich are flocking to Naples, Florida, the Florida condo crisis, The top 10 Reasons to invest in the Fort Myers real estate market and how the inventory of homes is actually beginning to decline, while other areas of the country are having difficulties in real estate.
Visit FortMyersAgent.com to get all the real estate news on the Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples area and search for homes, condos and other real estate at your leisure.
