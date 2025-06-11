The Integritus Group a Division of SEMM Holdings Launches XceptView: Video Intelligence Built for Independent Retail, Food & Beverage, and Convenience Store Operators
SEMM Holdings, a trusted leader in operational excellence, compliance, and profit protection, today announced the launch of XceptView, a powerful new solution tailored to the needs of independent retailers, hospitality businesses, and convenience store owners.
New York, NY, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SEMM Holdings, a trusted leader in operational excellence, compliance, and profit protection, today announced the launch of XceptView, a powerful new solution tailored to the needs of independent retailers, hospitality businesses, and convenience store owners. This offering transforms existing video systems into strategic business tools—no new hardware or software required.
XceptView empowers operators to identify risk, reduce shrink, and strengthen operations by turning passive video surveillance into meaningful, actionable insight. The Integritus Groups team of experts navigates the complex maze of video and transactional information, distilling it into crystal-clear intelligence that drives smarter decisions across the organization.
“Independent operators often feel like they’re flying blind when it comes to shrink, operational inconsistency, or identifying total retail loss,” said Kevin O’Brien, EVP of Business Development at SEMM Holdings. “It’s about taking the systems and various mounds of data they already have and turning them into a true strategic advantage—without adding to their workload or their technology budget.”
The Integritus Group Retail Risk Consulting: Insight Without the Overhead
At the core of XceptView is The Integritus Group’s Retail Risk Consulting, a hands-on, expert-led service designed to help operators pinpoint vulnerabilities and build customized loss prevention strategies. By leveraging existing video and transaction systems, The Integritus Group delivers targeted, data-backed recommendations to help safeguard profits and reduce risk—without requiring new tech investments or disrupting daily operations. Their expert-led video verification services uncover potential hidden loss and provide valuable behavior insights, enabling proactive and informed decision-making.
Built for Independent Operators
No New Technology Required – Works seamlessly with your current video infrastructure.
Expert-Driven Results – Certified professionals in loss prevention, behavioral analysis, and POS review.
Actionable Intelligence – Insights delivered clearly and efficiently to help you make fast, confident decisions.
Flexible and Scalable – Ideal for independents, franchises, and multi-unit operators.
Experience XceptView at NRF Protect
The Integritus Group will showcase live demonstrations of XceptView during the NRF Protect Conference, June 23–25, within SEMM Holdings Booth #100. Attendees will experience firsthand how existing video systems can become a vital asset in protecting revenue and improving operations.
About SEMM Holdings
The SEMM Holdings Brands (The Integritus Group, Learn it Media and Pharma Compliance Group) empowers businesses through innovative compliance, safety, and profit protection solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a commitment to operational clarity, SEMM helps brands of all sizes operate with greater control and confidence.
Media Contact:
Kevin O’Brien
EVP Business Development
SEMM Holdings
kobrien@theintegritusgroup.com
info@semmholdings.com
XceptView empowers operators to identify risk, reduce shrink, and strengthen operations by turning passive video surveillance into meaningful, actionable insight. The Integritus Groups team of experts navigates the complex maze of video and transactional information, distilling it into crystal-clear intelligence that drives smarter decisions across the organization.
“Independent operators often feel like they’re flying blind when it comes to shrink, operational inconsistency, or identifying total retail loss,” said Kevin O’Brien, EVP of Business Development at SEMM Holdings. “It’s about taking the systems and various mounds of data they already have and turning them into a true strategic advantage—without adding to their workload or their technology budget.”
The Integritus Group Retail Risk Consulting: Insight Without the Overhead
At the core of XceptView is The Integritus Group’s Retail Risk Consulting, a hands-on, expert-led service designed to help operators pinpoint vulnerabilities and build customized loss prevention strategies. By leveraging existing video and transaction systems, The Integritus Group delivers targeted, data-backed recommendations to help safeguard profits and reduce risk—without requiring new tech investments or disrupting daily operations. Their expert-led video verification services uncover potential hidden loss and provide valuable behavior insights, enabling proactive and informed decision-making.
Built for Independent Operators
No New Technology Required – Works seamlessly with your current video infrastructure.
Expert-Driven Results – Certified professionals in loss prevention, behavioral analysis, and POS review.
Actionable Intelligence – Insights delivered clearly and efficiently to help you make fast, confident decisions.
Flexible and Scalable – Ideal for independents, franchises, and multi-unit operators.
Experience XceptView at NRF Protect
The Integritus Group will showcase live demonstrations of XceptView during the NRF Protect Conference, June 23–25, within SEMM Holdings Booth #100. Attendees will experience firsthand how existing video systems can become a vital asset in protecting revenue and improving operations.
About SEMM Holdings
The SEMM Holdings Brands (The Integritus Group, Learn it Media and Pharma Compliance Group) empowers businesses through innovative compliance, safety, and profit protection solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a commitment to operational clarity, SEMM helps brands of all sizes operate with greater control and confidence.
Media Contact:
Kevin O’Brien
EVP Business Development
SEMM Holdings
kobrien@theintegritusgroup.com
info@semmholdings.com
Contact
SEMMM HoldingsContact
Kevin O'Brien
781-727-2250
www.semmholdings.com
Kevin O'Brien
781-727-2250
www.semmholdings.com
Categories