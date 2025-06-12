Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion.
Irvine, CA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strategic hire signals next phase of global growth and operational excellence for leading electronics distributor.
Rand Technology, a global leader in electronic component sourcing and supply chain solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to Rand’s executive leadership team comes at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its global expansion and long-term growth strategy.
With more than 30 years of financial leadership experience spanning manufacturing, aftermarket services, and global operations, Brian brings a proven track record of driving performance, operational rigor, and sustainable business transformation. His extensive background includes senior finance roles at TSE Industries, Jabil, and Philip Services Corporation.
Most recently, Brian served as CFO at TSE Industries, where he played a key role in strengthening financial operations, optimizing profitability, and supporting enterprise-wide growth. Prior to that, he spent nearly 17 years at Jabil, a global manufacturing services leader, holding pivotal roles including Vice President of Finance for Jabil Aftermarket Services and Senior Director of Finance for Strategic Development.
“Brian is a dynamic, data-driven leader with a deep understanding of the global landscape we operate in,” said Andrea Klein, CEO and Founder of Rand Technology. “His ability to align financial discipline with strategic vision makes him an invaluable partner as we expand Rand’s global footprint, deliver next-level value to our customers, and uphold the highest standards of quality and authenticity.”
Brian brings a global mindset and broad expertise in areas including M&A integration, performance optimization, and scalable finance operations. His experience across multinational companies and complex verticals positions him to lead Rand’s financial strategy through its next phase of evolution.
“Joining Rand at this exciting point in its growth is a tremendous opportunity,” said Brian. “The company’s reputation for customer-first solutions, commitment to quality, and global agility aligns perfectly with my own approach to finance leadership. I look forward to working alongside Andrea and the leadership team to help drive Rand’s continued success.”
About Rand Technology
Founded in 1992, Rand Technology is a world-class independent distributor specializing in electronic component sourcing, testing, and global supply chain solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across sectors including automotive, industrial, telecom, and data infrastructure, Rand provides full lifecycle support—from new product introduction (NPI) to end-of-life component sourcing—with a steadfast commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability. Rand is the first and only 100% woman-owned independent distributor to hold AS9120 and AS6081 certifications.
For more information, visit www.randtech.com.
