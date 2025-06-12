North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Raleigh, NC, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus on the natural beauty of North Carolina.
Splitting his time between Raleigh, Wilmington, and the surrounding areas, Ghia’s work is characterized by interesting compositions that are artfully ready for print and display in homes and offices. “Wall art should be something everyone can afford and enjoy, not just a luxury for a few,” says Greg Ghia, owner and photographer. “If you have a desire to purchase an image that captures your eye every day, this is a great place to look. I really try to capture even the most common images from a new vantage points.”
Ghia’s prints are crafted for those who appreciate vibrant images that pop with natural color and crisp clarity. Only photographs that meet the highest standards of quality and interest are included in the collection. Each piece is produced using the latest print techniques at top-tier, US-based print shops.
Affordability and accessibility are central to Ghia’s mission. “I make art pieces that are affordable and of the highest quality,” he explains. Prints are thoughtfully priced using a cost-plus model, with prices starting at $179 and increasing by size, making it easy for anyone to find a piece that fits their space and budget. “My goal is to create and send a print that speaks to you, your space, and those who come to visit,” Ghia adds.
Art lovers and collectors are invited to explore the new site and discover a range of images that capture both the grandeur and the subtle beauty of North Carolina and beyond.
About Greg Ghia Photography
Greg Ghia Photography offers museum-quality fine art prints featuring grand landscapes and macro detail, with a special focus on the natural beauty of North Carolina. Based in Raleigh and Wilmington, Greg Ghia is dedicated to making vibrant, high-quality art accessible and affordable for all.
Contact
Greg Ghia
919-454-7632
gregghiaphotography.com
