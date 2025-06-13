Brunch, Bold Conversations, and Better Health: Michigan Series Spotlights Myasthenia Gravis
Acclinate’s NOWINCLUDED platform is launching a unique health-focused event series across four Michigan cities called Brunch & Learn: Myasthenia Gravis Edition. The event series is designed to engage and educate communities—particularly Black and Brown populations—about Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease that disproportionately affects women and is often misdiagnosed in communities of color. This free brunch series combines powerful storytelling and immersive experiences.
This free series invites guests to enjoy good food while learning about myasthenia graves (MG) - a rare neuromuscular disease that impacts women and is frequently misdiagnosed in Black and Brown communities through personal stories, interactive activities, and expert insights, guests will walk away with more than a meal- they’ll gain knowledge, community and purpose.
View Event Video And Photos Here
Upcoming Dates and Locations
June 14 - Detroit @ Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Avenue
What Makes This Brunch Different?
Live storytelling from MG warriors and medical experts
Bold Conversations that spark real, relatable dialogue
Immersive VR Experience simulating life with MG
Free Giveaways - Free Brunch
Wellness sessions and community-centered health education
“This is more than awareness-it’s about creating safe, engaging spaces for communities of color to be seen, heard, and informed,” says Shayla Wilson, Head of Community at Acclinate. We‘re meeting people where they are and making health education something they’ll actually want to show up for.”
Ready to Brunch?
Reserve your spot and enjoy the full experience now
Joanna Sheppard
205-229-8162
Acclinate.com
Meet them for a free brunch
This brunch in learn series raises awareness for Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a rare autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed. Symptoms are very similar to that of a stroke patient, MS and others, causing this disease to be oftentimes misdiagnosed or under-treated.