Brunch, Bold Conversations, and Better Health: Michigan Series Spotlights Myasthenia Gravis

Detroit, MI, June 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Imagine brunch with bold conversation, powerful stories, and an immersive health experience- all designed to uplift and inform communities often overlooked in healthcare conversations. That’s the idea behind Brunch & Learn: Myasthenia Gravis Edition, a new four-city Michigan event series hosted by Acclinate’s NOWINCLUDED platform.This free series invites guests to enjoy good food while learning about myasthenia graves (MG) - a rare neuromuscular disease that impacts women and is frequently misdiagnosed in Black and Brown communities through personal stories, interactive activities, and expert insights, guests will walk away with more than a meal- they’ll gain knowledge, community and purpose.Upcoming Dates and LocationsJune 14 - Detroit @ Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward AvenueWhat Makes This Brunch Different?Live storytelling from MG warriors and medical expertsBold Conversations that spark real, relatable dialogueImmersive VR Experience simulating life with MGFree Giveaways - Free BrunchWellness sessions and community-centered health educationReady to Brunch?