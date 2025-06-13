Brunch, Bold Conversations, and Better Health: Michigan Series Spotlights Myasthenia Gravis

Acclinate’s NOWINCLUDED platform is launching a unique health-focused event series across four Michigan cities called Brunch & Learn: Myasthenia Gravis Edition. The event series is designed to engage and educate communities—particularly Black and Brown populations—about Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease that disproportionately affects women and is often misdiagnosed in communities of color. This free brunch series combines powerful storytelling and immersive experiences.