Bob Williams Celebrates 30 Years as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®)
Bob Williams, the President of Williams Wealth Management, in Cary, North Carolina, celebrates his 30th anniversary of holding the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®) designation as of June 10, 2025.
Cary, NC, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bob Williams, the President of Williams Wealth Management, in Cary, North Carolina, celebrates his 30th anniversary of holding the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®) designation on June 10, 2025. This achievement highlights his unwavering dedication to providing client focused, effective, wealth management services. Williams assists clients in managing their investments, developing financial plans, and helping with custom insurance solutions.
The CIC® designation, conferred by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, reflects ongoing continuing education within the financial services and insurance industries. To earn this credential, professionals must undergo a rigorous series of intensive coursework and examinations covering various aspects, including personal and commercial lines, life and health insurance, and agency management. Maintaining the CIC designation demands ongoing continuing education, ensuring that designees stay abreast of the latest risk management and insurance developments.
As a fiduciary asset manager and independent financial planner based in Cary, North Carolina, Bob Williams finds the CIC designation helps to empower clients with insurance questions to evaluate their risk management options. He can help families to align their insurance coverage with their specific needs within the broader context of their personal accumulation, retirement, and overall wealth management objectives.
In addition to his CIC® designation, Bob Williams holds several other certifications:
• Certified Financial Fiduciary (CFF®)
• Certified Wealth Strategist Practitioner (CWS®)
• Series 7 Investment Professional
With decades of experience in the financial services industry, Bob Williams has established Williams Wealth Management as a trusted authority in retirement planning, estate planning, investment services, and insurance guidance. Mr. Williams’s expertise combines investment fiduciary ethics with the needed technical knowledge, enabling the firm to provide customized financial plans that help clients work purposefully towards their long-term objectives with intention, clarity, and confidence.
If you’re seeking a fiduciary asset manager in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Apex, Holly Springs, Cary, and surrounding Triangle Area, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at: https://www.wmswlth.com/contact-us
About Williams Wealth Management
Williams Wealth Management is an independent financial advisory firm based in Cary, North Carolina. Led by Certified Financial Fiduciary® Bob Williams, the firm offers a wide range of services, including financial planning, insurance analysis, investment management, and retirement income strategies. With integrity, independence, and unwavering commitment to fiduciary standards, Williams Wealth Management is inspired to help empower individuals and families to purposefully work toward achieving the life and lifestyle of their dreams.
Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed insurance products and services are separate from and not offered through Commonwealth.
Williams Wealth Management is located at 2500 Regency Parkway. Cary, NC 27518.
Contact:
Williams Wealth Management
Email: info@wmswlth.com
Website: www.wmswlth.com
