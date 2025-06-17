Bath Experts Launches Cabinet Experts, Bringing Trusted Home Remodeling Services to the Kitchen

The team behind Bath Experts has launched Cabinet Experts, a new company specializing in fast, affordable cabinet refacing. Founded in 2025 by Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, the company brings 80+ years of experience to kitchen remodeling. Launching in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Cabinet Experts offers 2–3 day installs using American-made materials, with plans to expand soon.