Bath Experts Launches Cabinet Experts, Bringing Trusted Home Remodeling Services to the Kitchen
The team behind Bath Experts has launched Cabinet Experts, a new company specializing in fast, affordable cabinet refacing. Founded in 2025 by Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, the company brings 80+ years of experience to kitchen remodeling. Launching in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Cabinet Experts offers 2–3 day installs using American-made materials, with plans to expand soon.
Indianapolis, IN, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The team behind the highly successful Bath Experts brand is proud to announce the launch of its new sister company, Cabinet Experts, expanding its trusted home remodeling services into the kitchen. Founded in 2025 by industry leaders Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, Cabinet Experts combines over 80 years of home improvement experience with a customer- and employee-first philosophy that has defined Bath Experts’ growth.
Cabinet Experts will debut in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, with plans to expand into additional markets in the near future.
Specializing in cabinet refacing, Cabinet Experts offers homeowners a smarter, more affordable way to transform their kitchen, without the mess or extended timelines of a full renovation. Most projects are completed in just 2–3 days using high-quality, American-made materials and expert installation.
“Homeowners today want options that are both beautiful and efficient,” said Jeff Worzala, President & co-founder. “With Cabinet Experts, we’re bringing the same values and quality service that made Bath Experts a success into the kitchen—starting with Indianapolis and Cincinnati, and growing from there.”
Like its sister company, Cabinet Experts is grounded in a commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and service. The company’s mission is to provide a seamless remodeling experience for customers while fostering a positive, growth-focused culture for its team.
Whether it’s your bath or your kitchen, you can trust the Bath & Cabinet Experts to make your home improvement vision a reality.
To learn more about Cabinet Experts and its services, visit www.thecabinetexperts.com.
Jay Shah
317-608-0058
bathexperts.com
