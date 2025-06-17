Oildash Launches OD Dimension™ Ecosystem: America’s First Dual-Sided Super App for Real-Life and Premium Services
Oildash Inc., a trailblazer in energy and essential services, proudly announces the official launch of its patent-pending OD Dimension™ ecosystem, making it the first dual-sided super app in the United States. Seamlessly blending oil delivery, HVAC, towing, car rentals, and emergency roadside services with over 100+ premium digital and lifestyle offerings, Oildash is creating a new technology frontier — one app for everything that matters.
East Islip, NY, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Oildash was originally built as an operational backbone called XT24, but as I gained more clients across New York, I realized businesses needed something bigger — something more connected and automated,” said Joel Junior Cineas, Founder & CEO of Oildash. “We didn’t wait for Silicon Valley to build it — we built it first.”
Essential Hub (Left Side) — Energy Infrastructure at the Core
The left side of the Oildash super app anchors its original core — a foundation of energy delivery and residential utility services, including:
• Heating Oil & Propane Delivery
• HVAC and Burner Services
• Emergency Energy Fill-Ups
• Energy System Maintenance & Scheduling
• Real-Time Fuel Pricing and Scheduling
Premium Super App Hub (Right Side) — Services for Everyday Living & Business Growth
The right side introduces Oildash’s next-generation services — a scalable super app ecosystem built to cover life’s daily needs and support entrepreneurial growth:
• Roadside Assistance, Towing, Tire Service
• Auto Body Repair Progress Tracker
• Car Rentals and Emergency Fill-Ups
• Mobile Mechanics, Diesel Delivery, Lockouts
• Mobile Detailing, Truck Repair, Landscaping
• Ride-Hailing, Food & Grocery Delivery
• High-Quality Video Consultations (doctors, lawyers, trainers)
• Handyman, Cleaning, and Home Services
• AI-Driven Customer Support & Smart Ticketing
• Merchant Services, Bookings, and 24/7 Support
The Vision Behind the Launch
The rise of small businesses seeking digital growth inspired Cineas to transform Oildash into a universal business support platform. As essential service vendors onboarded, the opportunity became clear: create one system that lets any company — from an HVAC shop to a mobile doctor — thrive inside a single app.
“I feel like Oildash will become a trillion-dollar idea,” Cineas stated. “It just needs enough capital, users, and trust. My goal is to help entrepreneurs build, scale, and generate real revenue — while creating jobs and modernizing the American workforce.”
Patent-Pending Innovation + Future Roadmap
Oildash’s technology is patent pending, including the modular OD Dimension™ structure and its ODSync™ integration layer, which links services, user flows, financial tools, and real-time logistics. The company plans to share more on its intellectual property and service expansion in an upcoming announcement.
The future roadmap includes:
• Social Media Layer (profile-based sharing, verified VINs, car listings)
• Streaming & Music Services
• Merchant Assistance Tools for business owners
• Charging & Transaction Cards for Vendors
• Automated Loan Approvals for verified revenue businesses — powered by a Long Island-based lending partner
Meet the New Team Behind the Scale-Up
Oildash has assembled a powerhouse team to lead the super app into its next chapter:
• McGerald Lezeau – Chief Operating Officer
• David A. Williams
• Kristian A. Miller
• Devonta D. Pierre
• Marc Klobus
• Tyler Hirsch
• Ethan Rios
• Kendrick S.
• Narcisse
With the OD Dimension™ ecosystem launching ahead of early September 2025, Oildash is positioned to be officially recognized as the first fully operational super app built in the United States — combining real-world energy services with digital on-demand infrastructure across one unified platform.
“Oildash will go down as the first true super app in America,” said Cineas. “No other platform has combined essential industries like energy, automotive, and home services with lifestyle tools like video consultations, food delivery, and merchant financing — all inside one ecosystem.”
By launching before Q4 2025, Oildash sets the national benchmark for what a true super app looks like in the U.S. economy — and becomes the first searchable and documented platform of its kind.
Oildash is currently active in New York with regional operations serving homeowners, small fleets, and residential users. National expansion is underway, with financing, job support, and full merchant integration at the heart of its growth.
"Advancing Where It Matters" isn’t just a slogan — it’s the mission behind every service, update, and hire.
Download Oildash or Learn More:
Website: www.oildash.com
Email: oildashinc@gmail.com
Press Inquiries: press@oildash.com
Essential Hub (Left Side) — Energy Infrastructure at the Core
The left side of the Oildash super app anchors its original core — a foundation of energy delivery and residential utility services, including:
• Heating Oil & Propane Delivery
• HVAC and Burner Services
• Emergency Energy Fill-Ups
• Energy System Maintenance & Scheduling
• Real-Time Fuel Pricing and Scheduling
Premium Super App Hub (Right Side) — Services for Everyday Living & Business Growth
The right side introduces Oildash’s next-generation services — a scalable super app ecosystem built to cover life’s daily needs and support entrepreneurial growth:
• Roadside Assistance, Towing, Tire Service
• Auto Body Repair Progress Tracker
• Car Rentals and Emergency Fill-Ups
• Mobile Mechanics, Diesel Delivery, Lockouts
• Mobile Detailing, Truck Repair, Landscaping
• Ride-Hailing, Food & Grocery Delivery
• High-Quality Video Consultations (doctors, lawyers, trainers)
• Handyman, Cleaning, and Home Services
• AI-Driven Customer Support & Smart Ticketing
• Merchant Services, Bookings, and 24/7 Support
The Vision Behind the Launch
The rise of small businesses seeking digital growth inspired Cineas to transform Oildash into a universal business support platform. As essential service vendors onboarded, the opportunity became clear: create one system that lets any company — from an HVAC shop to a mobile doctor — thrive inside a single app.
“I feel like Oildash will become a trillion-dollar idea,” Cineas stated. “It just needs enough capital, users, and trust. My goal is to help entrepreneurs build, scale, and generate real revenue — while creating jobs and modernizing the American workforce.”
Patent-Pending Innovation + Future Roadmap
Oildash’s technology is patent pending, including the modular OD Dimension™ structure and its ODSync™ integration layer, which links services, user flows, financial tools, and real-time logistics. The company plans to share more on its intellectual property and service expansion in an upcoming announcement.
The future roadmap includes:
• Social Media Layer (profile-based sharing, verified VINs, car listings)
• Streaming & Music Services
• Merchant Assistance Tools for business owners
• Charging & Transaction Cards for Vendors
• Automated Loan Approvals for verified revenue businesses — powered by a Long Island-based lending partner
Meet the New Team Behind the Scale-Up
Oildash has assembled a powerhouse team to lead the super app into its next chapter:
• McGerald Lezeau – Chief Operating Officer
• David A. Williams
• Kristian A. Miller
• Devonta D. Pierre
• Marc Klobus
• Tyler Hirsch
• Ethan Rios
• Kendrick S.
• Narcisse
With the OD Dimension™ ecosystem launching ahead of early September 2025, Oildash is positioned to be officially recognized as the first fully operational super app built in the United States — combining real-world energy services with digital on-demand infrastructure across one unified platform.
“Oildash will go down as the first true super app in America,” said Cineas. “No other platform has combined essential industries like energy, automotive, and home services with lifestyle tools like video consultations, food delivery, and merchant financing — all inside one ecosystem.”
By launching before Q4 2025, Oildash sets the national benchmark for what a true super app looks like in the U.S. economy — and becomes the first searchable and documented platform of its kind.
Oildash is currently active in New York with regional operations serving homeowners, small fleets, and residential users. National expansion is underway, with financing, job support, and full merchant integration at the heart of its growth.
"Advancing Where It Matters" isn’t just a slogan — it’s the mission behind every service, update, and hire.
Download Oildash or Learn More:
Website: www.oildash.com
Email: oildashinc@gmail.com
Press Inquiries: press@oildash.com
Contact
OilDash Inc.Contact
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
www.oildash.com
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
www.oildash.com
Categories