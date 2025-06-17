Oildash Launches OD Dimension™ Ecosystem: America’s First Dual-Sided Super App for Real-Life and Premium Services

Oildash Inc., a trailblazer in energy and essential services, proudly announces the official launch of its patent-pending OD Dimension™ ecosystem, making it the first dual-sided super app in the United States. Seamlessly blending oil delivery, HVAC, towing, car rentals, and emergency roadside services with over 100+ premium digital and lifestyle offerings, Oildash is creating a new technology frontier — one app for everything that matters.