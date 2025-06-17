Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
Ocean City, NJ, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library.
The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully financeable, mixed-use concept that blends amusements, public space, boutique lodging, retail, dining, and digital entertainment — all designed to energize the Boardwalk while staying true to Ocean City’s identity as America’s Greatest Family Resort.
"The loss of Wonderland doesn’t have to be a crisis — it can be an opportunity," said Jim Kelly, founder and spokesperson for Ocean City 2050. "This is a chance for Ocean City to take our world-class Boardwalk and position it for the next twenty years — to expand its offerings to reflect evolving demographics, while staying true to our family-first brand. We can grow without straying from our path. This is the moment for Ocean City to shine — and to chart a course that draws real consensus and broad community support."
While an alternative in design, A Better Idea was not designed to supplant the current owner but instead leverage his strengths. “Mr. Mita is a proven boutique hotel operator and this plan is positioned right in his wheelhouse,” said Bill Merritt, also of Ocean City 2050. “It’s a plan that offers a clear path forward, can draw broad consensus and avoid years of costly litigation, and presents an opportunity to build both a great legacy and substantial profit."
The plan responds directly to the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s call for conversation, compromise, and consensus, offering an inclusive vision that delivers year-round activity, supports local businesses, enhances public space, and preserves the open feel and small-town charm that residents and visitors have cherished for generations.
The public is invited to attend, hear the full presentation, and be part of shaping the conversation on this once-in-a-generation opportunity for Ocean City’s future.
Event Details: Community Presentation: A Better Idea for Wonderland Pier
Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Ocean City Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
info@bigmistake.org
The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully financeable, mixed-use concept that blends amusements, public space, boutique lodging, retail, dining, and digital entertainment — all designed to energize the Boardwalk while staying true to Ocean City’s identity as America’s Greatest Family Resort.
"The loss of Wonderland doesn’t have to be a crisis — it can be an opportunity," said Jim Kelly, founder and spokesperson for Ocean City 2050. "This is a chance for Ocean City to take our world-class Boardwalk and position it for the next twenty years — to expand its offerings to reflect evolving demographics, while staying true to our family-first brand. We can grow without straying from our path. This is the moment for Ocean City to shine — and to chart a course that draws real consensus and broad community support."
While an alternative in design, A Better Idea was not designed to supplant the current owner but instead leverage his strengths. “Mr. Mita is a proven boutique hotel operator and this plan is positioned right in his wheelhouse,” said Bill Merritt, also of Ocean City 2050. “It’s a plan that offers a clear path forward, can draw broad consensus and avoid years of costly litigation, and presents an opportunity to build both a great legacy and substantial profit."
The plan responds directly to the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s call for conversation, compromise, and consensus, offering an inclusive vision that delivers year-round activity, supports local businesses, enhances public space, and preserves the open feel and small-town charm that residents and visitors have cherished for generations.
The public is invited to attend, hear the full presentation, and be part of shaping the conversation on this once-in-a-generation opportunity for Ocean City’s future.
Event Details: Community Presentation: A Better Idea for Wonderland Pier
Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Ocean City Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
info@bigmistake.org
Contact
OceanCity2050Contact
Bill Merritt
(610)864-8966
www.oceancity2050.org
Bill Merritt
(610)864-8966
www.oceancity2050.org
Categories