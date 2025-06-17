Press Releases>Government>Political Issues>OceanCity2050>

Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting

Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
Ocean City, NJ, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library.

The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully financeable, mixed-use concept that blends amusements, public space, boutique lodging, retail, dining, and digital entertainment — all designed to energize the Boardwalk while staying true to Ocean City’s identity as America’s Greatest Family Resort.

"The loss of Wonderland doesn’t have to be a crisis — it can be an opportunity," said Jim Kelly, founder and spokesperson for Ocean City 2050. "This is a chance for Ocean City to take our world-class Boardwalk and position it for the next twenty years — to expand its offerings to reflect evolving demographics, while staying true to our family-first brand. We can grow without straying from our path. This is the moment for Ocean City to shine — and to chart a course that draws real consensus and broad community support."

While an alternative in design, A Better Idea was not designed to supplant the current owner but instead leverage his strengths. “Mr. Mita is a proven boutique hotel operator and this plan is positioned right in his wheelhouse,” said Bill Merritt, also of Ocean City 2050. “It’s a plan that offers a clear path forward, can draw broad consensus and avoid years of costly litigation, and presents an opportunity to build both a great legacy and substantial profit."

The plan responds directly to the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s call for conversation, compromise, and consensus, offering an inclusive vision that delivers year-round activity, supports local businesses, enhances public space, and preserves the open feel and small-town charm that residents and visitors have cherished for generations.

The public is invited to attend, hear the full presentation, and be part of shaping the conversation on this once-in-a-generation opportunity for Ocean City’s future.

Event Details: Community Presentation: A Better Idea for Wonderland Pier
Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Ocean City Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
info@bigmistake.org
Contact
OceanCity2050
Bill Merritt
(610)864-8966
www.oceancity2050.org
ContactContact
Categories