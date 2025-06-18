"The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol" Book by Philip Potasiak, Presents a New Natural Treatment Protocol for Millions of Men in the US with Chronic Prostatitis
"The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol" is a scientifically proven natural treatment protocol for the 5 million men in the US who struggle with chronic prostatitis a devastating condition that is notoriously difficult to treat.
Lake Forest, CA, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Philip Potasiak is announcing the June 30th release of his new book, The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol, schedule for release and available for pre-order now on Amazon, BN.com, Apple Books, Google Books, other online platforms & at local bookstores by special order. The Chronic Prostatitis 360® Protocol is a new scientifically proven natural treatment program for men struggling chronic prostatitis.
This book was written for men with chronic prostatitis and the doctors who treat them. Philip Potasiak struggled with sever chronic prostatitis for years. After exhausting the available conventional medical treatments including multiple drugs and surgery, he did his own extensive research and discovered a series of scientifically proven natural treatments. The treatment protocol consists of an anti-inflammation diet, supplements and lifestyle changes to treat pain and urination symptoms as well as treatments for ED and depression. The protocol is entirely based on hundreds of rigorous scientific studies and the book cites over 200 scientific studies to validate each component of the treatment protocol.
Philip Potasiak has spent years analyzing hundreds of scientific studies done around the world during the past 50 years on the use of alternative treatments for chronic prostatitis including diet, supplements and lifestyle changes to successfully treat chronic prostatitis. He discovered that unlike the US where diet, supplements and lifestyle changes are largely ignored by urologists and the medical establishment, doctors in Europe have successfully used supplements, diet and lifestyle changes to treat chronic prostatitis. “My mission is to help men in the US struggling with chronic prostatitis,” said Philip Potasiak about why he wrote this book.
Philip Potasiak
Email: philip@prostatitis360.com
Phone: 1 (949) 241-0215
Website: www.prostatitis360.com
Book review copies of the book: Available upon request
Related upcoming books by this author: The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Diet and an international edition of this book.
Prostatitis 360® is a registered trademark in the US owned by Philip Potasiak
