Certrec Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, as a Founding Member.
“Certrec’s commitment to excellence in nuclear licensing and regulatory compliance is propelling the industry forward, ensuring that nuclear facilities not only meet stringent safety and regulatory standards but also thrive in an evolving energy landscape,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Certrec, which is shaping a sustainable and secure future for nuclear energy right here in Texas.”
“We are proud to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to advancing nuclear innovation and clean energy leadership in Texas and beyond. Together with other forward-thinking organizations, we aim to support policies and technologies that ensure a resilient, sustainable energy future.” Ted Enos, President of Certrec.
About Certrec
Certrec—based in Fort Worth, Texas—is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks. Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets. To learn more, visit www.certrec.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
“Certrec’s commitment to excellence in nuclear licensing and regulatory compliance is propelling the industry forward, ensuring that nuclear facilities not only meet stringent safety and regulatory standards but also thrive in an evolving energy landscape,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Certrec, which is shaping a sustainable and secure future for nuclear energy right here in Texas.”
“We are proud to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to advancing nuclear innovation and clean energy leadership in Texas and beyond. Together with other forward-thinking organizations, we aim to support policies and technologies that ensure a resilient, sustainable energy future.” Ted Enos, President of Certrec.
About Certrec
Certrec—based in Fort Worth, Texas—is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks. Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets. To learn more, visit www.certrec.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Categories