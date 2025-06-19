Volunteers Gather at Scientology Church in Sacramento to Help Clean Streets in Recognition of World Environment Day
Scientologists and The Way To Happiness volunteers pass out the Way to Happiness booklets and clean up several blocks in downtown Sacramento.
Sacramento, CA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Volunteers with The Way To Happiness Sacramento Chapter met at the Church of Scientology of Sacramento to organize and clean downtown Streets.
One guiding principle that inspires these efforts is found in "The Way to Happiness," a common sense moral guide authored by L Ron Hubbard. Precept 12 "Safeguard and Improve your environment" is a call to action that resonates deeply to those who seek to make a real difference in their neighborhoods, particularly in recognition of World Environment Day.
Applying this precept emphasizes the interconnectedness of individual well-being and the health of ones surroundings, "by actively participating in these street cleanups we are demonstrating a commitment to this principle" said the clean up organizer.
Organizations like the Sacramento Downtown Partnership, The Way to Happiness chapter and the Church have taken an active role in improving the cityscape.
Cleaning up several blocks of K Street in downtown Sacramento, The Way to Happiness reminds us that there are many things one can do to take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. "In Sacramento that idea is becoming a movement" said the local Church Public Affairs Director.
For more information about the Church and the Way to Happiness, visit their website www.sacramento-scientology.org
Mike Klagenberg
(916) 801-0671
www.scientology-sacramento.org
sacramento@scientology.net
