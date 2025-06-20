MtoZ Biolabs Launches Precision Chemical Proteomics Analysis Service

Chemical proteomics analysis service combines synthetic chemistry, cell biology, and mass spectrometry to profile small molecule–protein interactions for target identification, mechanism studies, and off-target evaluation. MtoZ Biolabs provides a one-stop chemical proteomics analysis service featuring Orbitrap MS, advanced probe design, and AI-driven analysis, supporting hit validation, candidate de-risking, and mechanistic research with high resolution and biological relevance.