MtoZ Biolabs Launches Precision Chemical Proteomics Analysis Service
Chemical proteomics analysis service combines synthetic chemistry, cell biology, and mass spectrometry to profile small molecule–protein interactions for target identification, mechanism studies, and off-target evaluation. MtoZ Biolabs provides a one-stop chemical proteomics analysis service featuring Orbitrap MS, advanced probe design, and AI-driven analysis, supporting hit validation, candidate de-risking, and mechanistic research with high resolution and biological relevance.
Boston, MA, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chemical proteomics analysis service integrates synthetic chemistry, cell biology, and mass spectrometry to systematically profile the interactions between small molecules and proteins. It enables the identification of direct binding targets, elucidation of mechanisms of action, and comprehensive off-target evaluation, key elements in drug discovery and development.
To meet the growing demand for high-resolution and biologically relevant compound-target interaction analysis, MtoZ Biolabs offers a one-stop chemical proteomics analysis service powered by a robust infrastructure, including Orbitrap-based mass spectrometry platforms, advanced probe design technologies, and AI-enhanced data analysis. By integrating synthetic chemistry and molecular biology with state-of-the-art proteomics, this chemical proteomics analysis platform helps researchers improve hit validation, de-risk candidate selection, and advance mechanistic understanding.
Integrated Workflow and Technologies
1. Probe Design and Synthesis
MtoZ Biolabs' service begins with the rational design and synthesis of small-molecule probes customized to fit diverse experimental needs. MtoZ Biolabs provides four core probe types:
(1) Immobilized Probes: Bioactive natural products are covalently attached to biocompatible, inert resins (such as agarose or magnetic beads), creating a "bait" for screening active proteomes. These probes enrich for binding proteins efficiently, offering a solid-phase approach for capturing.
(2) Activity-Based Probes (ABPs): Designed based on the activity of drug molecules, ABPs can bind to target proteins before they interact with other cellular proteins. ABPs are especially useful in live-cell experiments and allow direct readouts of active site engagement, offering strong evidence for target validation.
(3) Click Chemistry Probes: These probes utilize bioorthogonal click reactions to form covalent bonds with complementary molecules (such as azides or alkynes). Incorporation of affinity or fluorescent tags allows for efficient enrichment and visualization of drug-protein complexes, making them ideal for in situ profiling.
(4) Photoaffinity Probes: Photoaffinity probes include light-activatable groups that generate highly reactive radicals upon exposure to light, enabling covalent binding between the drug molecule and its target protein. This approach captures transient interactions in their native context with excellent spatial and temporal control.
To further support the design and application of probes, MtoZ Biolabs considers multiple experimental parameters, including the chemical stability of the small molecule, the availability of modifiable functional groups, and the compatibility of the probe with downstream enrichment techniques. MtoZ Biolabs' scientific team works closely with clients to evaluate the optimal probe type and labeling strategy for each compound.
For example, immobilized probes are ideal for screening compound libraries or profiling natural product extracts in lysate-based assays, where throughput and binding specificity are priorities. In contrast, activity-based and photoaffinity probes are more suitable for live-cell studies, where preserving biological context and detecting functional interactions in situ are critical. Click chemistry probes offer versatility for dual-modality labeling, allowing simultaneous imaging and pull-down assays. These strategic considerations enable MtoZ Biolabs to tailor probe synthesis and usage to match the biological and chemical complexity of each project.
2. Target Capture and Protein Identification
Following compound treatment or probe incubation, proteins that interact with the molecule of interest are selectively enriched using either probe-based or label-free strategies, depending on the nature of the compound:
(1) Enrichment Strategies:
Probe-Based Capture: For compounds that can be chemically modified, small-molecule probes (e.g., click chemistry probes, ABPs, photoaffinity probes) are used to covalently label and enrich interacting proteins.
Label-Free Approaches: For unmodifiable or sensitive compounds, such as many natural products, MtoZ Biolabs supports: Drug Affinity Responsive Target Stability (DARTS), which identifies targets based on their increased resistance to proteolysis upon compound binding; Temperature-Shift-Based Stability Profiling, which monitors changes in protein thermal stability induced by compound binding to infer interaction events.
(2) Protein Identification by Mass Spectrometry: All enriched protein samples are subjected to high-resolution LC-MS/MS analysis for confident identification. This step forms the basis for downstream quantitative and comparative assessments, feeding into advanced bioinformatics pipelines for target validation, specificity profiling, and mechanistic exploration.
3. Data Analysis and Target Deconvolution
Data analysis is a core component of MtoZ Biolabs' one-stop chemical proteomics analysis service. MtoZ Biolabs uses AI-powered pipelines and expert-curated bioinformatics tools to interpret complex MS data and translate raw signals into actionable biological conclusions.
MtoZ Biolabs' analytical capabilities include:
(1) Direct identification of protein targets
(2) Functional annotation and gene ontology classification
(3) PTM mapping and subcellular localization analysis
(4) Construction of protein-compound interaction networks
(5) Pathway and signaling map integration
(6) Comparative analysis across experimental conditions
Importantly, the interpretation of chemical proteomics data goes far beyond listing protein identities. In drug development workflows, these data serve as decision-making anchors in key stages such as hit-to-lead transition, safety profiling, and biomarker qualification. For instance, by mapping compound-binding proteins to known disease pathways or phenotypic outcomes, researchers can rapidly assess target relevance and mechanism plausibility. Additionally, differential analysis of protein binding across treatment conditions or compound variants enables structure-activity relationship (SAR) insights to emerge directly from proteome-level datasets.
MtoZ Biolabs also supports integration of chemical proteomics data with other omics layers, such as transcriptomics or phosphoproteomics, to build multi-dimensional mechanistic models. This holistic view empowers clients to define drug action with higher resolution, particularly for first-in-class compounds or phenotypic hits with unknown targets. MtoZ Biolabs' team assists in hypothesis generation, pathway modeling, and interpretation of multi-omic intersections, bridging raw proteomic data with therapeutic insight.
Typical Use Cases and Project Scenarios
MtoZ Biolabs' chemical proteomics analysis service is designed to support diverse applications across early-stage discovery, mechanistic studies, and translational research. Common use cases include:
1. Natural Product Target Identification
For researchers working with natural products with unknown targets, MtoZ Biolabs' label-free methods are ideal. These techniques require no structural modification of the compound and allow identification of physiologically relevant targets, even when suitable probe sites are lacking.
2. Covalent Drug Target Profiling
Irreversible binders and covalent inhibitors, such as cysteine-targeting electrophiles, can be analyzed using ABPs and click chemistry probes to map active-site reactivity across protein families, facilitating specificity assessment and off-target evaluation.
3. Kinase Inhibitor Selectivity Mapping
Chemical proteomics enables kinome-wide profiling of ATP-competitive compounds. By using kinase-focused probes or ATP analogs with click chemistry functionality, researchers can assess selectivity profiles and optimize inhibitor design based on proteome engagement.
4. Mechanism-of-Action Studies in Patient-Derived Cells
Live-cell-compatible platforms support direct analysis of compound effects in primary cells or organoids, allowing patient-specific pharmacology insights that are critical for personalized medicine and oncology drug development.
Why Choose MtoZ Biolabs?
1. Advanced Analytical Platform
MtoZ Biolabs' advanced one-stop guarantees reliable, fast, and highly accurate analysis service. MtoZ Biolabs' chemical proteomics analysis platform integrates Orbitrap MS, custom chemistry, and expert biological interpretation for end-to-end support.
2. One-Time Transparent Pricing
MtoZ Biolabs' pricing is transparent, no hidden fees or additional costs. Budgeting is predictable, with all analytical stages, from probe design to report generation, fully included.
3. High Data Quality and Reproducibility
Deep data coverage with strict data quality control. MtoZ Biolabs' AI-enhanced bioinformatics ensures consistency across replicates and experimental batches, delivering reproducible scientific outcomes.
4. Flexible Collaboration Models and Expert Consultation
MtoZ Biolabs provides flexible collaboration models to meet the needs of academic groups, biotech startups, and global pharmaceutical companies. Whether clients require full-service support from probe synthesis through data interpretation, or simply wish to outsource high-resolution LC-MS/MS analysis, MtoZ Biolabs' platform is modular and client-adaptable.
What Could Be Included in the Report?
1. Comprehensive Experimental Details
2. Materials, Instruments, and Methods
3. Total Ion Chromatogram & Quality Control Assessment (project-dependent)
4. Data Analysis, Preprocessing, and Estimation (project-dependent)
5. Bioinformatics Analysis
6. Raw Data Files
MtoZ Biolabs, an integrated chromatography and mass spectrometry (MS) services provider, provides advanced proteomics, metabolomics, and biopharmaceutical analysis service to researchers in biochemistry, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical fields. MtoZ Biolabs' ultimate aim is to provide more rapid, high-throughput, and cost-effective analysis, with exceptional data quality and minimal sample consumption. Whether clients are studying structural biology, developing a new biologic drug, or validating a biosimilar, MtoZ Biolabs delivers the analytical power clients need to succeed.
Whether clients are investigating the molecular targets of a novel compound, seeking to understand its mechanism of action, or aiming to validate key protein interactions in complex biological systems, MtoZ Biolabs is here to support clients' research.
MtoZ Biolabs' chemical proteomics analysis service offers customized solutions for projects at all stages of drug discovery and development. Contact us today to schedule a consultation with MtoZ Biolabs' scientific team.
Media Contact
Name: Terry E. Chenier
Company: MtoZ Biolabs
Email: marketing@mtoz-biolabs.com
Phone: +1-857-362-9535
Address: 155 Federal Street, Suite 700, Boston, MA 02110, USA
Website: https://www.mtoz-biolabs.com/
