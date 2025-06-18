New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens State-of-the-Art Cancer Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
New Facility Brings Advanced, Comprehensive Oncology Care to 210 East 86th Street
New York, NY, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the opening of its newest state-of-the-art cancer treatment center located at 210 East 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Located in Yorkville, this new Manhattan center reaffirms the practice’s commitment to delivering high-quality, community-based cancer care across New York City.
The new center offers a full spectrum of cancer care services under one roof. The facility was designed with patients in mind, featuring a warm, healing environment and a host of amenities that promote comfort, dignity, and wellness throughout the treatment journey.
“This new center is a true testament to our mission of delivering comprehensive cancer care that’s not only accessible, but also compassionate,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “We’re proud to expand our footprint in Manhattan and continue bringing world-class care closer to where our patients live and work.”
The Upper East Side location is staffed by a distinguished team of board-certified oncologists and hematologists, including Dr. Steven Gruenstein, Dr. Amory Novoselac, Dr. Brenda Panzera, Dr. Niculae Ciobanu, Dr. Visaharan Sivasubramaniam, and Dr. Tong Dai. Together, they bring decades of experience, clinical excellence, and a compassionate approach to each patient they treat.
In addition to cutting-edge medical oncology and hematology services, the center offers access to supportive care, clinical trials, infusion therapy, advanced diagnostics, and patient-centered programs, all within a modern, patient-first environment.
To make an appointment, call 212-861-6660. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
