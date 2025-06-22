Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow.
Chicago, IL, June 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Harris & Harris proudly announces the official launch of ACTION RCM, a middle-to-back end revenue cycle management (RCM) subsidiary focused on delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers nationwide. With over 57 years of proven performance, Harris & Harris is now expanding its commitment to healthcare through a distinct identity that reflects the depth and breadth of its RCM capabilities.
ACTION RCM, powered by Harris & Harris, builds on the company’s legacy as one of the most trusted names in healthcare collections, while offering a fully integrated suite of RCM services—from early out and patient engagement through complex claims, denials management, and third-party collections.
“Harris & Harris’ diversified and strategic offerings have provided solutions for clients across varying domains and industries, ultimately delivering results that go far beyond the expectations of the marketplace” said David M. Peters, President & CEO of Harris & Harris. “ACTION RCM is the natural evolution of our already large-scale healthcare business which for years has served across the Revenue Cycle, and introduces a brand that reflects not just where we’ve been, but where we’re going.”
Built for Today. Ready for Tomorrow.
ACTION RCM was created in response to a growing demand among healthcare providers for more agile, analytics-driven, and patient-centric revenue cycle solutions. Over the past several years, Harris & Harris has made significant investments in talent, technology, and service innovation to support these needs.
“ACTION RCM is more than a name—it reflects our dedication to providing smarter, more integrated revenue cycle solutions ,” said Janice McGoldrick, Vice President of Revenue Cycle. “Whether it’s resolving denials faster, recovering complex claims more effectively, or preserving patient satisfaction, we’re positioned to be a strategic partner at every stage of the revenue cycle.”
About Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris, Ltd. is a national leader in revenue recovery and consumer engagement. For more than 57 years, the company has helped clients across industries achieve results through ethical, compliant, and patient-first collections. Headquartered in Chicago, Harris & Harris delivers excellence through technology, analytics, and a people-first service model.
About ACTION RCM
ACTION RCM, powered by Harris & Harris, is a comprehensive revenue cycle management partner for healthcare organizations. With solutions spanning early-out, complex claims, denials management, and bad debt recovery, ACTION RCM combines decades of experience with forward-thinking strategy to deliver smarter RCM—start to finish.
To learn more about ACTION RCM and how it is transforming healthcare revenue cycle management, visit www.ActionRCM.com
Contact
