SVI BREMCO Announces Industry-First BAR Silencer Technology for Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems

SVI BREMCO has introduced a new industrial silencer design for gas turbine exhaust systems, marking the first bar-array silencer (BAR Silencer) deployment in this application. The design departs from traditional baffle-type silencers and is engineered to address performance, acoustic, and durability limitations common to existing OEM solutions.