SVI BREMCO Announces Industry-First BAR Silencer Technology for Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems
SVI BREMCO has introduced a new industrial silencer design for gas turbine exhaust systems, marking the first bar-array silencer (BAR Silencer) deployment in this application. The design departs from traditional baffle-type silencers and is engineered to address performance, acoustic, and durability limitations common to existing OEM solutions.
Charlotte, NC, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conventional turbine exhaust silencers typically use parallel baffles to attenuate noise. This design forces exhaust gases through narrow channels, resulting in elevated gas velocities, increased pressure drop, and higher stress on silencer materials over time. SVI BREMCO's BAR Silencer uses an open bar-array configuration, allowing for more uniform flow dispersion and reduced aerodynamic resistance.
These changes result in more laminar flow conditions, decreased vibration, and longer service life of the silencer system. Additionally, the BAR Silencer offers enhanced acoustic performance, with broader frequency attenuation and increased absorptive surface area within a shorter length profile.
SVI BREMCO developed the technology in response to performance demands from operators seeking improved output and reliability from existing turbine assets.
The BAR Silencer is now available for retrofit and new installation applications. Operators interested in performance modeling or system compatibility can contact SVI BREMCO directly for assessment tools and technical support.
For more information visit: https://svi-bremco.com/gas-path-solutions/exhaust/gas-turbine-silencers/bar-silencer/
Contact
SVI BREMCOContact
Scott Schreeg
704-688-9800
https://svi-bremco.com
