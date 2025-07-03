PepperBall® Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Marshfield Drones™ to Implement AIMbot™ and SWATbot™ Robotic Platforms
PepperBall becomes the sole global source for the remotely operated robots that integrate with the FTC™, TAC-SA™, BLAST™, and BURST™ non-lethal launchers. Product launches at the National Sheriffs Association Conference, June 23-25, 2025, Booth 1716.
Lake Forest, IL, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PepperBall®, a widely adopted distance-based, non-lethal system, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Marshfield Drones™, a Wisconsin-based robotics innovator specializing in ground tactical platforms. Under the agreement, Marshfield Drones will collaborate with PepperBall, which will brand, integrate, and market the technology to law-enforcement, corrections, and military agencies worldwide. The vehicles will launch at the National Sheriffs Association Conference, Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 23-25, 2025, Booth 1716.
“Robotics extends the PepperBall core promise of distance and safety,” said Bob Plaschke, CEO of PepperBall. “AIMbot and SWATbot let officers deploy select launchers, BLAST, or BURST payloads from cover, giving them vital options without stepping into harm’s way.”
Nick Wayerski, President of Marshfield Drones, added, “Our robots were built to carry mission-critical payloads into places people shouldn’t go. Partnering exclusively with PepperBall—a company trusted by more than 10,000 agencies—means those platforms provide value with a proven, non-lethal capability on day one.”
New Robotic Platforms
PepperBall AIMbot™ – A mid-sized, rugged robot that arrives as a turnkey kit (robot, goggles, controller, launcher.) When outfitted with an FTC or TAC-SA launcher, it gives operators a heads-up display to place a reticle on target and remotely deploy PepperBall projectiles with precision.
PepperBall SWATbot™ – A compact, low-profile robot designed for confined or barricaded spaces. Remotely guided by the operator, the SWATbot carries a BLAST™ or BURST™ device, maneuvers through doorways or under obstacles, and deploys an area-saturation irritant exactly where it is needed. Kit includes robot, goggles, and controller.
PepperBall-branded units will begin factory acceptance in the coming weeks, with agency demonstrations already conducted for numerous federal agencies. Commercial availability is slated for late 2025 through the PepperBall global law-enforcement distribution network.
About PepperBall®
PepperBall is dedicated to creating the highest-quality non-lethal law-enforcement solutions that de-escalate confrontations, safely change behavior, and ultimately save lives. For over two decades, PepperBall has been the trusted non-lethal partner for law-enforcement, correctional, and military professionals worldwide, with more than 20 million projectiles safely deployed. Based in the U.S. heartland, PepperBall backs every product with an industry-leading commitment to training and service. Learn more at pepperball.com.
About Marshfield Drones™
Marshfield Drones designs and manufactures purpose-built ground robots that deliver critical payloads in environments too hazardous for personnel. The company’s platforms combine robust mobility, intuitive controls, and modular architecture to support public-safety, industrial, and defense applications.
