PepperBall® Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Marshfield Drones™ to Implement AIMbot™ and SWATbot™ Robotic Platforms

PepperBall becomes the sole global source for the remotely operated robots that integrate with the FTC™, TAC-SA™, BLAST™, and BURST™ non-lethal launchers. Product launches at the National Sheriffs Association Conference, June 23-25, 2025, Booth 1716.