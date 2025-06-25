A Novel Launches a Thrilling Literary Trilogy That Dares to Ask—Can Compassion Rewind a Community?

“Mt. Forgotten: A Novel” by Kevin Casanova Abrams launches The Farangotta Trilogy with a multi-generational tale of a sacred mountain town under siege by capitalism. Featuring a fierce heroine, indigenous resilience, and mythic alpacas, the novel explores themes of cultural preservation, environmental reckoning, and compassion’s quiet power. A gorgeously written debut praised for its emotional depth and cinematic pace.