A Novel Launches a Thrilling Literary Trilogy That Dares to Ask—Can Compassion Rewind a Community?
“Mt. Forgotten: A Novel” by Kevin Casanova Abrams launches The Farangotta Trilogy with a multi-generational tale of a sacred mountain town under siege by capitalism. Featuring a fierce heroine, indigenous resilience, and mythic alpacas, the novel explores themes of cultural preservation, environmental reckoning, and compassion’s quiet power. A gorgeously written debut praised for its emotional depth and cinematic pace.
Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A mysterious mountain, an unraveling community, and a battle between legacy and land come to life in “Mt. Forgotten,” the first installment in The Farangotta Trilogy by filmmaker and storyteller Kevin Casanova Abrams. Published by Oso House Mercantile and distributed by Bublish, Inc., “Mt. Forgotten” is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover.
A multi-generational epic set against the breathtaking terrain of the fictional Fortooth Bend, “Mt. Forgotten” follows the spiritual and cultural evolution of a mountain town where the sacred land of the Le’Echuwanna tribe is being steadily carved up for profit. When ambitious developer William Jefferson Macklemore launches Glory Peak, the “greatest ski resort in North America,” he brings Michelin stars and millionaires, but also unravels centuries of ecological and cultural harmony.
Caught in the rift is his granddaughter, Clover Dolores Macklemore, a ketamine-slinging, cross-country skier who wants nothing more than to live quietly in the alpine hush. But as a violent rivalry over land rights brews and the mountain’s rare ecological soul is put on trial, Clover emerges as the last hope for peace—between her family’s industrial legacy and the Le’Echuwanna’s deep-rooted wisdom. With compassion as her only weapon, Clover must decide if the wild can be saved by the very force that once tried to tame it.
“The mountain either loves you or not,” Abrams writes. “And when it does, you make magic.” That magic pulses through every page—whether in the watchful presence of mythic alpacas standing sentinel or in the quiet resolve of a community trying to resist cultural erasure.
The novel is already earning acclaim for its sharp storytelling, unforgettable characters, and emotional weight, including being chosen as a starred review by Kirkus:
“[A]n engrossing story about family that is as grounded as it is lofty…. An ambitious, earthy novel…. the author’s gift for storytelling keeps everything in sync.” —Kirkus
“[A] gorgeously written, emotionally resonant novel that layers generational trauma, buried truths, and the unpredictable alchemy of love and loss into a narrative as majestic and perilous as the Farangotta Valley in which it is set.” —San Diego Book Review
“Kevin Casanova Abrams crafts a story like a wild mountain run with lots of fun and harrowing twists and turns that send a reader flying through it at a beautiful breakneck pace with little hope of stopping before the end.” —Baynard Woods, author of “Inheritance”
“This is my favorite kind of story: one steeped in emotional complexity that’s also pass-the-popcorn fun.” —Joshua Mohr, author of “Model Citizen”
“[T]he kind of unique read that only true literary fiction masters can bring to life… a rich thought-provoking literary journey that lingers long after the final chapter.” —Readers’ Favorite
Blending sharp critiques of environmental exploitation, cultural preservation, and the seductive edge of capitalism, “Mt. Forgotten” is a fiercely original literary debut—one that announces Kevin Casanova Abrams as a compelling new voice in American fiction.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the American Film Institute, Abrams brings cinematic scope and emotional nuance to his first novel. Known for his work as co-founder of Alpine Labs and producer of award-winning films and documentaries, he infuses “Mt. Forgotten” with both heart and urgency, crafting a story as exhilarating and perilous as a black-diamond descent.
Learn more about Kevin Casanova Abrams and his work at www.thealpinelabs.com.
“Mt. Forgotten” is available at all major retailers in paperback, hardcover, and eBook editions and is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Learn more at www.bublish.com.
ISBN and Pricing:
eBook ISBN: 9781647049560 — $4.99
Paperback ISBN: 9781647049553 — $19.99
Hardcover ISBN: 9781647048914 — $27.99
