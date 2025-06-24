California Marketing Agency Announces New Partnership
Creative Stories Media Has Announced Their New Partnership with Temecula Personal Branding Photographer
Temecula, CA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Creative Stories Media adds Personal Branding Photographer to Team
Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin of Creative Stories Media have added another partner to their company. Sharisse Rowan, a very talented personal branding photographer in Temecula California has officially teamed up with Creative Stories Media to offer headshots, biography videos, and personal branding photos to CSM clients.
Dave and Rachel met Sharisse in April 2025 when they were in need to new headshots and their own personal branding photos. When asked why CSM chose Temecula Headshot Photographer Sharisse Rowan, Rachel replied: “Sharisse was so fun to work with, and we really hit it off during our first call. After we received the photos from her, it solidified our positive thoughts about Sharisse, and we knew we needed to add her to our team. She’s brilliant at what she does and she’s so much fun to work with.”
Sharisse whose website is: temeculapersonalbrandphotographer.com has been a personal branding photographer for 8 years. Her cliental includes law firms, real estate agents, career coaches, small business owners and anyone looking to increase their personal branding. When asked how she felt about this new partnership, she had this to say, “I am so excited to be partnering with Rachel and Dave! The last few years I have been looking for the right people to complete the picture of what I can offer my clients. They are very knowledgeable, personable, and a joy to work with! I can’t wait to see what we create together for our clients.”
Dave Berry is passionate about personal branding and when asked why he felt it was so important to bring an experienced headshot photographer into his team, he replied: “Personal branding photos aren’t just about looking polished - they’re about telling a story. In a digital world where first impressions happen in a split second, authentic visuals help build trust, credibility, and connection. For me, they’re a nonnegotiable part of showing up with purpose and intention.”
Creative Stories Media, a full-service marketing agency in Temecula, California, now offers videography, product and personal photography, website design, SEO, public relations, social media, and graphic design. The agency has big plans to grow into a company that attracts the very best creatives in the industry. With this new addition and upcoming partnership announcements, they are on their way.
Learn more about Creative Stories Media at creativestoriesmedia.com
Contact Information
Rachel Bollin, CEO
rachelb@creativestoriesmedia.com
