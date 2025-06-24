GRAMMY®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Unveils Lyrical New Single “Gather ‘Round” Featuring Jazz Icons John Patitucci and Lewis Nash
Gather ‘Round was recorded during the 2023 recording session of the Grammy-nominated album As I Travel. This tune - a medium up-swing - was composed by Donald Vega and inspired by all those joyful, noisy moments with family and friends—the kind where laughter fills the room and love is everywhere. So gather 'round with friends to laugh, talk, sing, and soak it all in. This medium up-swing tune was made to be shared with the people who bring you joy—enjoy!
New York, NY, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Award winning pianist and composer Donald Vega releases his new single, Gather ‘Round on Friday, June 27, 2025. This single was captured during the recording session for Vega’s Grammy® nominated album As I Travel at Samurai Hotel Recording Studio in Astoria, NY, and features John Patitucci on bass and Lewis Nash on drums.
"When I wrote 'Gather 'Round,' I was thinking about all those joyful, noisy moments with family and friends—the kind where laughter fills the room and love is everywhere,” says Vega. “I hope listeners feel that energy, that warmth, and remember their own gatherings as they hear the music.” So gather 'round the piano, the hearth, or the dinner table—laugh, talk, sing, and soak it all in. This medium up-swing tune was made to be shared with the people who bring you joy—enjoy!
Donald Vega, a classically trained pianist from Nicaragua, immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 14, where he was introduced to jazz through mentorship from Billy Higgins and bassist John Clayton. He later honed his craft at USC, Manhattan School of Music, and The Juilliard School, where he studied under the legendary Kenny Barron. Vega currently tours internationally as the pianist for the esteemed Ron Carter’s Trio and remains a sought-after composer, collaborator, and bandleader.
In addition to his performance career, Vega is a dedicated educator, serving as a professor at The Juilliard School. His contributions to jazz composition were recognized with a prestigious 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship. He also sits on the board of Back Country Jazz, an organization committed to providing music education to underprivileged youth.
Vega’s most recent album, As I Travel (Imagery Records 2023), received a Grammy® nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album, further cementing his reputation as a leading figure in contemporary jazz. Gather ‘Round offers listeners a fresh look at Vega’s signature blend of lyrical composition and evolving artistry, all deeply rooted in the rich traditions of jazz.
Gather ‘Round will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 27, 2025. Visit https://www.donaldvega.com to see more.
