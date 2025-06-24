GRAMMY®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Unveils Lyrical New Single “Gather ‘Round” Featuring Jazz Icons John Patitucci and Lewis Nash

Gather ‘Round was recorded during the 2023 recording session of the Grammy-nominated album As I Travel. This tune - a medium up-swing - was composed by Donald Vega and inspired by all those joyful, noisy moments with family and friends—the kind where laughter fills the room and love is everywhere. So gather 'round with friends to laugh, talk, sing, and soak it all in. This medium up-swing tune was made to be shared with the people who bring you joy—enjoy!