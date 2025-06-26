Press Releases>Technology>Cloud Computing>Telliant Systems>

Telliant Systems Launches “The Innovator’s Playbook” Podcast Series with Expert Voices on Tech and Strategy

Alpharetta, GA, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Telliant Systems is proud to announce the debut of its brand new podcast series, “The Innovator’s Playbook.” A dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and expert interviews, the series covers a spectrum of agile, forward-thinking topics—from early-stage strategy to enterprise transformation.

“The Innovator’s Playbook” features weekly/bi weekly episodes divided into rich thematic categories including:

• AI & Automation
• Cloud & Infrastructure
• Engineering & Development
• Leadership & Strategy
Contact
Telliant Systems
Tracy Vinson
678-892-2803
www.telliant.com
