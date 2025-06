Telliant Systems Launches “The Innovator’s Playbook” Podcast Series with Expert Voices on Tech and Strategy

Alpharetta, GA, June 26, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Telliant Systems is proud to announce the debut of its brand new podcast series, “The Innovator’s Playbook.” A dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and expert interviews, the series covers a spectrum of agile, forward-thinking topics—from early-stage strategy to enterprise transformation.“The Innovator’s Playbook” features weekly/bi weekly episodes divided into rich thematic categories including:• AI & Automation• Cloud & Infrastructure• Engineering & Development• Leadership & Strategy