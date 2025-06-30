CashSwipe Donates $10,000 to Oakley Girls’ Soccer Team to Support Underserved Youth Athletes
Donation will help fund travel, equipment, and development for a team of 10- and 11-year-olds building confidence and character through sport.
Oakley, CA, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a powerful show of community investment and full-circle mentorship, CashSwipe—a national fintech company founded by a former Oakland police officer—has donated $10,000 to a competitive girls’ soccer team in Oakley. The check was formally presented on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Knoll Park, recognizing the dedication of a team that’s as committed to personal growth as it is to the game.
The girls’ soccer team, composed of 10- and 11-year-olds from diverse backgrounds, provides far more than athletic training. It creates an environment of support, empowerment, and discipline—helping young girls grow into confident leaders on and off the field. For many families, the financial burden of youth sports can be overwhelming. This donation will go directly toward travel to regional tournaments, high-quality uniforms, registration fees, and additional development opportunities such as clinics and camps.
“This donation means the world to our team. It’s more than just money—it’s a vote of confidence in these girls and their potential,” said Coach Pete Elias, head coach and former Oakland Police officer. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to give them experiences they’ll carry for life.”
Oakley’s girls’ team isn’t just playing to win—they’re playing for each other. The club’s philosophy centers around building strength of character through teamwork, accountability, and resilience. That shared mission resonated deeply with Paul Alex, founder of CashSwipe and a former officer who once patrolled alongside both Coach Elias and Luis “Coach E” Espinoza.
“This team is about more than soccer—it’s about heart,” said Luis Espinoza. “These girls show up for one another, push themselves, and prove every day that leadership starts with integrity. I’ve known Paul since our law enforcement days, and it’s inspiring to see him invest in a new generation the way he does.”
For Alex, the donation represents more than philanthropy—it’s a reflection of purpose. After leaving a successful career in law enforcement, he launched CashSwipe to empower everyday people through passive income systems like ATM placement and merchant services. His commitment to mentorship and underserved communities has remained at the center of his work.
“Sports can be life-changing,” said Paul Alex, founder of CashSwipe. “They teach leadership, discipline, and confidence. Every child deserves the chance to grow through those lessons—regardless of their financial situation. Supporting this team is not just about soccer—it’s about investing in future leaders and showing them what’s possible.”
In communities like Oakley, access to resources such as travel, training, and tournament fees often determines whether a child can continue to play.
CashSwipe’s contribution ensures these girls can compete at the highest level without being held back by financial hardship. It’s a reminder that when businesses choose to lead with purpose, they can change lives far beyond their industry.
About CashSwipe
CashSwipe is a fintech company that helps individuals build passive income through ATM placement and merchant services. Founded by former Oakland Police Officer Paul Alex, CashSwipe is now a national brand empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to take control of their financial future. The company remains rooted in its mission of community upliftment and impact-driven opportunity.
About the Oakley Girls’ Soccer Club
The Oakley Girls’ Soccer Club is a competitive program for 10- and 11-year-old athletes committed to teamwork, growth, and integrity. Led by former law enforcement officers who bring a mentorship-driven philosophy to the field, the club offers a safe and supportive space for girls from diverse and often underserved backgrounds. The program aims to develop strong athletes—and even stronger young women.
The girls’ soccer team, composed of 10- and 11-year-olds from diverse backgrounds, provides far more than athletic training. It creates an environment of support, empowerment, and discipline—helping young girls grow into confident leaders on and off the field. For many families, the financial burden of youth sports can be overwhelming. This donation will go directly toward travel to regional tournaments, high-quality uniforms, registration fees, and additional development opportunities such as clinics and camps.
“This donation means the world to our team. It’s more than just money—it’s a vote of confidence in these girls and their potential,” said Coach Pete Elias, head coach and former Oakland Police officer. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to give them experiences they’ll carry for life.”
Oakley’s girls’ team isn’t just playing to win—they’re playing for each other. The club’s philosophy centers around building strength of character through teamwork, accountability, and resilience. That shared mission resonated deeply with Paul Alex, founder of CashSwipe and a former officer who once patrolled alongside both Coach Elias and Luis “Coach E” Espinoza.
“This team is about more than soccer—it’s about heart,” said Luis Espinoza. “These girls show up for one another, push themselves, and prove every day that leadership starts with integrity. I’ve known Paul since our law enforcement days, and it’s inspiring to see him invest in a new generation the way he does.”
For Alex, the donation represents more than philanthropy—it’s a reflection of purpose. After leaving a successful career in law enforcement, he launched CashSwipe to empower everyday people through passive income systems like ATM placement and merchant services. His commitment to mentorship and underserved communities has remained at the center of his work.
“Sports can be life-changing,” said Paul Alex, founder of CashSwipe. “They teach leadership, discipline, and confidence. Every child deserves the chance to grow through those lessons—regardless of their financial situation. Supporting this team is not just about soccer—it’s about investing in future leaders and showing them what’s possible.”
In communities like Oakley, access to resources such as travel, training, and tournament fees often determines whether a child can continue to play.
CashSwipe’s contribution ensures these girls can compete at the highest level without being held back by financial hardship. It’s a reminder that when businesses choose to lead with purpose, they can change lives far beyond their industry.
About CashSwipe
CashSwipe is a fintech company that helps individuals build passive income through ATM placement and merchant services. Founded by former Oakland Police Officer Paul Alex, CashSwipe is now a national brand empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to take control of their financial future. The company remains rooted in its mission of community upliftment and impact-driven opportunity.
About the Oakley Girls’ Soccer Club
The Oakley Girls’ Soccer Club is a competitive program for 10- and 11-year-old athletes committed to teamwork, growth, and integrity. Led by former law enforcement officers who bring a mentorship-driven philosophy to the field, the club offers a safe and supportive space for girls from diverse and often underserved backgrounds. The program aims to develop strong athletes—and even stronger young women.
Contact
CashswipeContact
Ana Tackett
(480) 859-0899
cashswipe.com
Ana Tackett
(480) 859-0899
cashswipe.com
Categories