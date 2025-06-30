Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Livingston
Livingston, NJ, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Opening of Livingston, NJ Location
Best Brains Learning Centers has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Livingston, New Jersey, furthering the brand’s expansion across the U.S. The new center is owned and operated by Phani Kumar Guda, who has spent over six months working with the Franchise Success team to bring high-quality after-school enrichment programs to families in the Livingston area.
The Livingston center will offer Best Brains’ signature programs in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus to students between the ages of 3 and 14. In-person classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings. Designed to strengthen academic foundations and boost cognitive skills, these programs are taught by certified instructors in a supportive, engaging environment.
Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett noted that “All of our new locations feature our Coding program,” adding that “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another standout program at the center is Abacus, which focuses on developing right-brain thinking to help improve mental math skills and overall brain development.
Owner Phani Kumar Guda, a parent and education advocate, shared that his motivation stems from a desire to address the evolving academic needs of children. “Many education systems aren’t always designed to account for the individual learning pace of each student. Some children struggle to keep up, while others aren’t challenged enough to reach their full potential,” said Guda. “Opening this center allows me to offer personalized attention that helps students gain confidence and fill critical skill gaps.”
The new Livingston center has been designed to serve as both a learning hub and a community space, offering ample room for instruction and engagement. The curriculum at Best Brains is structured yet non-repetitive, focusing on academic enrichment and the development of critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. According to Guda, the center is committed to fostering each student’s long-term success by understanding their unique needs and working closely with families to support their growth.
Best Brains Learning Centers operate throughout the United States and Canada, offering enrichment programs that focus on one-on-one student interaction in safe, in-person classrooms or small virtual settings. Known for its non-repetitive curriculum and highly qualified teaching staff, the company has earned a reputation for high student engagement and parent satisfaction.
For more information about Best Brains Livingston, contact (973) 756-0000 or email livingston@bestbrains.com.
