Statement from Abbey Laurel-Smith: "I Will Create Green Jobs for New Yorkers"
New York, NY, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following is a statement from Abbey Laurel-Smith:
Fellow New Yorkers, if elected Mayor and made guardian of the city’s charter, I will set to work with an ordinance - since it takes so much time for the City Hall to pass a bill into law. As an administrative tool, the goal of my first ordinance will be to make it illegal for individual vehicle owners to wash their own cars anywhere on the streets and everywhere by themselves, in any one of the five boroughs.
Oil, chemicals, soaps and other ingredients that are normally used to wash vehicles contain chemiclas that are dangerous to the city’s tactile but degradable road surfaces, drainage system, as well as the city’s breathable air and living environment in general.
As much as the end result of this action is to create a set of new green jobs for out of luck city residents. It should also be noted that this move is also driven by the need to protect the city’s underground water table, by simply keeping everyday common contaminants in check.
I am Abbey Laurel-Smith, an Independent candidate running for Mayor of the City of New York, 2025. I hope this one - out of many of my ideas, will help persuade you to go out and vote for me as your preferred candidate come this general election in November.
As your candidate, I follow the law, not politics. I believe in public safety, that’s why I favor the general well being of all New Yorkers. And as much as I promise to work to improve the living experience for retirees, students, city workers and low income families, I will also devise a means to bring back those high earning out-migrators who left the city for neighboring states during the pandemic.
The creation of these green jobs that I plan to enact citywide, could help solve the problem of vagrancy, petty theft and homelessness in New York city. It could be used to expand city’s revenue base, create a new network of small businesses, build new wealth and boost quality of life services provided to low income communities.
This plan for green jobs - if backed by public or community banks, will help shift focus from private for profits to public well being. As revenues from these green and small businesses will provide rural capital for the city’s multi-faceted communities as well as the city’s environmental land trust.
All in all, it would help improve air quality, and our streets will be defouled. With this in place, we therefore won’t need to have congestion charges placed on anyone visiting Manhattan or going to work in Manhattan.
I am committed to a safe, secure and sustainable city - where living costs, rates and rent are lowered, and city’s productive identity revived and energized by technology.
I put New Yorkers first, and you can always trust in me to lead the city in a new direction.
A vote for me is a vote for a better life!
