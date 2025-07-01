OptimCar Enters the US Market with Its European Technology and a Strong Willingness to Build Local Partnerships
Mathieu Blondeau, CEO of OptimCar, announces the arrival of his long-time business partner, Jérémy Zimmermann, to co-lead the company’s US development. The solution, currently being tested in Florida, aims for rapid growth through local partnerships.
Saint Petersburg, FL, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mathieu BLONDEAU successfully convinced his long-time associate, Jérémy Zimmermann, CEO of the French company Hexagone Automotive, to join him in the American venture OptimCar USA. Together, they will co-lead this new phase of development with a clear objective: quickly establishing a strong and lasting presence in the Florida market.
After nearly 10 years of close collaboration, the two entrepreneurs form a strong, complementary, and visionary team. From France to the United States, they share the same ambition: accelerating the digital transformation of the automotive sector with a solution that is simple, efficient, and designed for professionals in the field.
“I resisted for a while,” jokes Jérémy. “But Mathieu convinced me it was time to cross the Atlantic together. Today, I’m fully committed to this new adventure.”
A United Duo, a Shared Vision
Jérémy Zimmermann’s arrival in the U.S. aligns with the momentum already initiated by Mathieu Blondeau, with the recent launch of the first software tests (still in its French version) and early conversations underway with key industry stakeholders.
Their roadmap includes adapting the product to the U.S. market, structuring the first local teams, securing strategic assets (data, servers, source code), and building a solid network of partners and allies.
Without comparing themselves to others, but with a clear focus on modernization, OptimCar aims to become a go-to digital tool for automotive professionals looking to streamline and upgrade their operations — from valuation to online vehicle listings. In the long term, the team also plans to form strategic collaborations to increase visibility and enhance commercial performance for its users.
OptimCar USA is preparing to roll out its solution on a larger scale starting in 2026, with Florida as the launchpad and two experienced leaders at the helm.
The team remains open to partnership and distribution opportunities. Distributors, integrators, investors, and local partners are encouraged to reach out by email at contact@optimcar.fr. An initial written exchange will allow for simple and effective first discussions.
OptimCar Interface – Vehicle Management Module View
Screenshot of OptimCar version 0.1, currently being tested in Florida. This user-friendly interface allows automotive professionals to efficiently manage their vehicle inventory, listings, sales activities, and multi-platform distribution.
