Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner

Marketing For Wellness is the official Community Engagement Partner for Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025, happening July 26–27 at the Sofitel Chicago. This premier wellness tech event unites leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimization. Attendees will experience live demos, cutting-edge tools, and talks from top innovators in health. Learn more at biohackers.world.