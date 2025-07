Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner

Chicago, IL, July 17, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Marketing For Wellness, a marketing agency specializing in wellness-driven brand engagement, is proud to announce its partnership with Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025 as the official Community Engagement Partner for the upcoming conference, taking place July 26–27, 2025, at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.Biohackers World is the premier national event for professionals, pioneers, and performance optimizers at the cutting edge of human health. From quantum technology and wearable diagnostics to peptide protocols and longevity science, this immersive two-day experience brings together the best minds and tools redefining what it means to thrive.Through hands-on demos, advanced diagnostics, and actionable talks, attendees gain front-row access to innovation in real time. This is more than a conference. It is a catalyst for connection and transformation.Featured Speakers Include:Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, CEO, Leela Quantum TechDr. Nathan S. Bryan, Founder, Bryan TherapeuticsKim Ressler, CEO, SNiP NutrigenomicsDr. Jin-Xiong She, Founder, Jinfiniti Precision MedicineDr. Brandon Nwannunu, Vibrant Health SystemsDavid Korsunsky, CEO, Heads UpZoe Karli, Founder, Zeta Body SupplementsDr. Lisa Piper, Co-Founder, CODE HealthGabby Rosely, Transformational Speaker and MentorBrendan Vermeire, Functional Medicine Educator and ResearcherValérie Orsoni, Holistic Wellness VisionaryPlus additional leaders in functional medicine, energy optimization, and biotech innovationWho You Will MeetThe event brings together a powerful cross-section of the wellness and human potential ecosystem:HealthTech and diagnostics entrepreneursLongevity and nootropic startupsFunctional medicine doctors and holistic providersSupplement, peptide, and energy therapy pioneersConscious investors, creators, and early adoptersList of Exhibitors:Leela Quantum TechPneuma Nitric OxideGenova ConnectOxygen Health SystemsSnip NutrigenomicsVibra TecHeads UpJinfiniti Precision MedicineCODE HealthGutIDViryaSkn SprkBe WellthyLifewayMedia Contact:LaizaMarketing For Wellnessconcierge@marketingforwellness.comhttps://www.marketingforwellness.comAbout Marketing For WellnessSince the early 2000s, Marketing For Wellness has helped better-for-you brands connect with health-conscious audiences through experiential activations, strategic storytelling, and wellness influencer partnerships. From product launches to purpose-driven campaigns, the agency specializes in creating engagement that inspires behavior change.Featured Thought LeadershipIn the recent Forbes Business Council article, “From Breakthrough to Brand: How Doctors Can Successfully Bring Wellness Innovations to Market”, Marketing For Wellness founder Alana Sandel explores the crucial steps medical innovators must take to turn clinical insights into commercially viable, trusted wellness brands. The piece highlights how storytelling, emotional connection, and community trust play vital roles in a product’s success—especially in a market as crowded and rapidly evolving as biohacking and longevity.This insight reflects the spirit of Biohackers World 2025, where many health pioneers will showcase groundbreaking solutions for the first time. As Community Engagement Partner, Marketing For Wellness is helping to ensure these innovations don’t just get seen—they get understood, adopted, and loved.About Biohackers WorldBiohackers World Conference and Expo is the leading platform for those committed to unlocking their full human potential. Hosted at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, the 2025 event features live demonstrations, expert panels, and immersive experiences focused on quantum healing, precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and more.Learn more at https://www.biohackers.worldFacebook invite: https://www.facebook.com/share/19EhY4FxKw/