Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner

Marketing For Wellness is the official Community Engagement Partner for Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025, happening July 26–27 at the Sofitel Chicago. This premier wellness tech event unites leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimization. Attendees will experience live demos, cutting-edge tools, and talks from top innovators in health. Learn more at biohackers.world.

Chicago, IL, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marketing For Wellness, a marketing agency specializing in wellness-driven brand engagement, is proud to announce its partnership with Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025 as the official Community Engagement Partner for the upcoming conference, taking place July 26–27, 2025, at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.

Biohackers World is the premier national event for professionals, pioneers, and performance optimizers at the cutting edge of human health. From quantum technology and wearable diagnostics to peptide protocols and longevity science, this immersive two-day experience brings together the best minds and tools redefining what it means to thrive.

Through hands-on demos, advanced diagnostics, and actionable talks, attendees gain front-row access to innovation in real time. This is more than a conference. It is a catalyst for connection and transformation.

Featured Speakers Include:

Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, CEO, Leela Quantum Tech

Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, Founder, Bryan Therapeutics

Kim Ressler, CEO, SNiP Nutrigenomics

Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Founder, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine

Dr. Brandon Nwannunu, Vibrant Health Systems

David Korsunsky, CEO, Heads Up

Zoe Karli, Founder, Zeta Body Supplements

Dr. Lisa Piper, Co-Founder, CODE Health

Gabby Rosely, Transformational Speaker and Mentor

Brendan Vermeire, Functional Medicine Educator and Researcher

Valérie Orsoni, Holistic Wellness Visionary

Plus additional leaders in functional medicine, energy optimization, and biotech innovation

Who You Will Meet
The event brings together a powerful cross-section of the wellness and human potential ecosystem:

HealthTech and diagnostics entrepreneurs

Longevity and nootropic startups

Functional medicine doctors and holistic providers

Supplement, peptide, and energy therapy pioneers

Conscious investors, creators, and early adopters

List of Exhibitors:

Leela Quantum Tech

Pneuma Nitric Oxide

Genova Connect

Oxygen Health Systems

Snip Nutrigenomics

Vibra Tec

Heads Up

Jinfiniti Precision Medicine

CODE Health

GutID

Virya

Skn Sprk

Be Wellthy

Lifeway

Media Contact:
Laiza
Marketing For Wellness
concierge@marketingforwellness.com
https://www.marketingforwellness.com

About Marketing For Wellness
Since the early 2000s, Marketing For Wellness has helped better-for-you brands connect with health-conscious audiences through experiential activations, strategic storytelling, and wellness influencer partnerships. From product launches to purpose-driven campaigns, the agency specializes in creating engagement that inspires behavior change.

Featured Thought Leadership
In the recent Forbes Business Council article, “From Breakthrough to Brand: How Doctors Can Successfully Bring Wellness Innovations to Market”, Marketing For Wellness founder Alana Sandel explores the crucial steps medical innovators must take to turn clinical insights into commercially viable, trusted wellness brands. The piece highlights how storytelling, emotional connection, and community trust play vital roles in a product’s success—especially in a market as crowded and rapidly evolving as biohacking and longevity.

This insight reflects the spirit of Biohackers World 2025, where many health pioneers will showcase groundbreaking solutions for the first time. As Community Engagement Partner, Marketing For Wellness is helping to ensure these innovations don’t just get seen—they get understood, adopted, and loved.

About Biohackers World
Biohackers World Conference and Expo is the leading platform for those committed to unlocking their full human potential. Hosted at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, the 2025 event features live demonstrations, expert panels, and immersive experiences focused on quantum healing, precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and more.

Learn more at https://www.biohackers.world
Facebook invite: https://www.facebook.com/share/19EhY4FxKw/
Contact
Marketing for Wellness
Laiza Nool
847-722-3062
marketingforwellness.com
