Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner
Marketing For Wellness is the official Community Engagement Partner for Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025, happening July 26–27 at the Sofitel Chicago. This premier wellness tech event unites leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimization. Attendees will experience live demos, cutting-edge tools, and talks from top innovators in health. Learn more at biohackers.world.
Chicago, IL, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marketing For Wellness, a marketing agency specializing in wellness-driven brand engagement, is proud to announce its partnership with Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025 as the official Community Engagement Partner for the upcoming conference, taking place July 26–27, 2025, at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.
Biohackers World is the premier national event for professionals, pioneers, and performance optimizers at the cutting edge of human health. From quantum technology and wearable diagnostics to peptide protocols and longevity science, this immersive two-day experience brings together the best minds and tools redefining what it means to thrive.
Through hands-on demos, advanced diagnostics, and actionable talks, attendees gain front-row access to innovation in real time. This is more than a conference. It is a catalyst for connection and transformation.
Featured Speakers Include:
Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, CEO, Leela Quantum Tech
Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, Founder, Bryan Therapeutics
Kim Ressler, CEO, SNiP Nutrigenomics
Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Founder, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine
Dr. Brandon Nwannunu, Vibrant Health Systems
David Korsunsky, CEO, Heads Up
Zoe Karli, Founder, Zeta Body Supplements
Dr. Lisa Piper, Co-Founder, CODE Health
Gabby Rosely, Transformational Speaker and Mentor
Brendan Vermeire, Functional Medicine Educator and Researcher
Valérie Orsoni, Holistic Wellness Visionary
Plus additional leaders in functional medicine, energy optimization, and biotech innovation
Who You Will Meet
The event brings together a powerful cross-section of the wellness and human potential ecosystem:
HealthTech and diagnostics entrepreneurs
Longevity and nootropic startups
Functional medicine doctors and holistic providers
Supplement, peptide, and energy therapy pioneers
Conscious investors, creators, and early adopters
List of Exhibitors:
Leela Quantum Tech
Pneuma Nitric Oxide
Genova Connect
Oxygen Health Systems
Snip Nutrigenomics
Vibra Tec
Heads Up
Jinfiniti Precision Medicine
CODE Health
GutID
Virya
Skn Sprk
Be Wellthy
Lifeway
Media Contact:
Laiza
Marketing For Wellness
concierge@marketingforwellness.com
https://www.marketingforwellness.com
About Marketing For Wellness
Since the early 2000s, Marketing For Wellness has helped better-for-you brands connect with health-conscious audiences through experiential activations, strategic storytelling, and wellness influencer partnerships. From product launches to purpose-driven campaigns, the agency specializes in creating engagement that inspires behavior change.
Featured Thought Leadership
In the recent Forbes Business Council article, “From Breakthrough to Brand: How Doctors Can Successfully Bring Wellness Innovations to Market”, Marketing For Wellness founder Alana Sandel explores the crucial steps medical innovators must take to turn clinical insights into commercially viable, trusted wellness brands. The piece highlights how storytelling, emotional connection, and community trust play vital roles in a product’s success—especially in a market as crowded and rapidly evolving as biohacking and longevity.
This insight reflects the spirit of Biohackers World 2025, where many health pioneers will showcase groundbreaking solutions for the first time. As Community Engagement Partner, Marketing For Wellness is helping to ensure these innovations don’t just get seen—they get understood, adopted, and loved.
About Biohackers World
Biohackers World Conference and Expo is the leading platform for those committed to unlocking their full human potential. Hosted at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, the 2025 event features live demonstrations, expert panels, and immersive experiences focused on quantum healing, precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and more.
Learn more at https://www.biohackers.world
Facebook invite: https://www.facebook.com/share/19EhY4FxKw/
Biohackers World is the premier national event for professionals, pioneers, and performance optimizers at the cutting edge of human health. From quantum technology and wearable diagnostics to peptide protocols and longevity science, this immersive two-day experience brings together the best minds and tools redefining what it means to thrive.
Through hands-on demos, advanced diagnostics, and actionable talks, attendees gain front-row access to innovation in real time. This is more than a conference. It is a catalyst for connection and transformation.
Featured Speakers Include:
Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, CEO, Leela Quantum Tech
Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, Founder, Bryan Therapeutics
Kim Ressler, CEO, SNiP Nutrigenomics
Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Founder, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine
Dr. Brandon Nwannunu, Vibrant Health Systems
David Korsunsky, CEO, Heads Up
Zoe Karli, Founder, Zeta Body Supplements
Dr. Lisa Piper, Co-Founder, CODE Health
Gabby Rosely, Transformational Speaker and Mentor
Brendan Vermeire, Functional Medicine Educator and Researcher
Valérie Orsoni, Holistic Wellness Visionary
Plus additional leaders in functional medicine, energy optimization, and biotech innovation
Who You Will Meet
The event brings together a powerful cross-section of the wellness and human potential ecosystem:
HealthTech and diagnostics entrepreneurs
Longevity and nootropic startups
Functional medicine doctors and holistic providers
Supplement, peptide, and energy therapy pioneers
Conscious investors, creators, and early adopters
List of Exhibitors:
Leela Quantum Tech
Pneuma Nitric Oxide
Genova Connect
Oxygen Health Systems
Snip Nutrigenomics
Vibra Tec
Heads Up
Jinfiniti Precision Medicine
CODE Health
GutID
Virya
Skn Sprk
Be Wellthy
Lifeway
Media Contact:
Laiza
Marketing For Wellness
concierge@marketingforwellness.com
https://www.marketingforwellness.com
About Marketing For Wellness
Since the early 2000s, Marketing For Wellness has helped better-for-you brands connect with health-conscious audiences through experiential activations, strategic storytelling, and wellness influencer partnerships. From product launches to purpose-driven campaigns, the agency specializes in creating engagement that inspires behavior change.
Featured Thought Leadership
In the recent Forbes Business Council article, “From Breakthrough to Brand: How Doctors Can Successfully Bring Wellness Innovations to Market”, Marketing For Wellness founder Alana Sandel explores the crucial steps medical innovators must take to turn clinical insights into commercially viable, trusted wellness brands. The piece highlights how storytelling, emotional connection, and community trust play vital roles in a product’s success—especially in a market as crowded and rapidly evolving as biohacking and longevity.
This insight reflects the spirit of Biohackers World 2025, where many health pioneers will showcase groundbreaking solutions for the first time. As Community Engagement Partner, Marketing For Wellness is helping to ensure these innovations don’t just get seen—they get understood, adopted, and loved.
About Biohackers World
Biohackers World Conference and Expo is the leading platform for those committed to unlocking their full human potential. Hosted at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, the 2025 event features live demonstrations, expert panels, and immersive experiences focused on quantum healing, precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and more.
Learn more at https://www.biohackers.world
Facebook invite: https://www.facebook.com/share/19EhY4FxKw/
Contact
Marketing for WellnessContact
Laiza Nool
847-722-3062
marketingforwellness.com
Laiza Nool
847-722-3062
marketingforwellness.com
Categories