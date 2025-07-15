Immundiagnostik to Highlight Innovative Detection Tools at 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo
Visit Immundiagnostik in Booth #2240 at the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo to explore a range of innovative assays and detection tools that support laboratories in enhancing analytical accuracy and laboratory efficiency.
Manchester, NH, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., along with its parent company Immundiagnostik AG (Bensheim, Germany), is pleased to announce its upcoming participation at the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29–31. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #2240 to explore a range of innovative assays and detection tools that support clinical and research laboratories in enhancing analytical accuracy and laboratory efficiency for improved clinical outcomes.
Immundiagnostik, Inc.’s featured portfolio at ADLM 2025 includes several cutting-edge products designed to advance research and diagnostics in gastroenterology, nephrology, therapeutic drug monitoring, and more.
ReFiNE® DKK3 ELISA
A novel assay for the quantitative determination of dickkopf-related protein 3 (DKK3) in human urine samples. DKK3 is emerging as a valuable biomarker for investigating kidney disease and injury, providing important insights into kidney health and disease progression.
The ReFiNE® DKK3 ELISA is for research use only and cannot be used in diagnostic procedures.
IDK® Gluten Fecal ELISA
Designed for the quantitative determination of gliadin 33mer in stool samples, this assay supports the investigation of gluten-free diet adherence in individuals with celiac disease. When paired with the IDK Gluten Extract® Stool Collection Tubes, the test offers labs a streamlined sample preparation workflow, eliminating manual steps while improving reproducibility and efficiency.
The IDK® Gluten Fecal ELISA is for research use only and cannot be used in diagnostic procedures.
IDKmonitor® Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) ELISAs
A comprehensive suite of ELISAs to measure drug levels and both total and free anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) of key biologics and their biosimilars. The IDKmonitor® portfolio supports the measurement of biologics such as Adalimumab, Golimumab, Infliximab, Vedolizumab, and more.
The IDKmonitor® Therapeutic Drug Monitoring ELISAs are for research use only and cannot be used in diagnostic procedures.
IDK Extract® Stool Collection Tubes
These pre-filled collection tubes contain IDK Extract® extraction buffer, simplifying stool sample preparation for up to 14 key gastrointestinal biomarkers, including calprotectin, pancreatic elastase, secretory IgA, and more. The IDK Extract® Stool Collection Tubes eliminate the need for manual sample weighing, therefore reducing hands-on time while increasing consistency across samples.
Strengthening Global Partnerships to Improve Clinical Outcomes
“Our partnership with Immundiagnostik AG continues to strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions to research and clinical laboratories throughout North America,” said Jen Mayes, Chief Commercial Officer of Immundiagnostik, Inc. “By combining the scientific expertise of our colleagues in Germany with the responsive service and technical support of our North American team, we are fully committed to helping labs improve clinical outcomes around the globe.”
Visit Immundiagnostik at Booth 2240
ADLM Clinical Lab Expo attendees can visit booth 2240 to meet with Immundiagnostik’s scientific and commercial teams, and also discover more about the full range of IDK® assays, sample preparation tools, and other analytical solutions.
To schedule a meeting, please email idkinc@immundiagnostik.com.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Located in Manchester, NH, Immundiagnostik, Inc. is a provider of immunoassays and lab detection tools for research and clinical laboratories across North America. With a focus on high-quality solutions, the company is dedicated to helping labs of all sizes improve efficiency, accuracy, and clinical outcomes.
Visit idkna.com to discover more about Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Contact
Immundiagnostik, Inc.Contact
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
