OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
Cincinnati, OH, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing clinical excellence across its growing network.
A dedicated leader and visionary in orthopedic spine care at OrthoNeuro, Dr. Eichenseer brings a powerful blend of clinical expertise, innovation, and patient-centered care to the CPO role. Board-certified and fellowship-trained, he is widely recognized for his skill in advanced spinal procedures and for driving collaborative care strategies across multi-specialty teams.
“Having a respected and trusted physician like Dr. Eichenseer in this role ensures that the physician voice remains central to our strategy and growth,” said Timo Yuckman, CEO of OrthoAlliance. “His leadership, clinical experience, and strategic mindset make him the perfect choice to take on this important position.”
Dr. Eichenseer earned his medical degree from Ohio University and completed a fellowship in Complex Spine Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco. He also holds an MBA from the University of Illinois, providing him with a strong foundation in both healthcare and business—an ideal combination for guiding a growing, physician-led organization.
In his role as Chief Physician Officer, Dr. Eichenseer will serve as a liaison between OrthoAlliance’s executive leadership and its growing network of over 200 physicians. His focus will include physician engagement, clinical integration, care quality, and standardization efforts that support best-in-class outcomes and patient experiences.
“I’m honored to take on this role and help guide OrthoAlliance’s continued evolution as a physician-led organization,” said Dr. Eichenseer. “I’m excited to work alongside our exceptional teams across the network to advance innovation and uphold the highest standards of care for every patient we serve.”
About OrthoAlliance
OrthoAlliance is a nationally leading patient-centered, physician-led management services organization that helps orthopedic practices grow and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. OrthoAlliance's partner practices feature 200+ physicians across all orthopedics and sports medicine specialties. OrthoAlliance strives to attract the most talented physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality care in the industry.
Heather Benjamin, Marketing Director
614-839-2142
www.orthoalliance.com
