Elevating Philanthropy: Danita Harris, CAP and GUICE Wealth Management Win at 2025 Wealth for Good Awards
GUICE Wealth Management wins global recognition for philanthropic innovation, with CEO Danita Harris honored at the 2025 Family Wealth Report Awards for empowering legacy-driven wealth and impact through GUICE Foundation initiatives.
New York, NY, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GUICE Wealth Management, a leading force in values-based financial advisory and philanthropic strategy, has been recognized with one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry: Female Executive – Global Reach Philanthropic Initiative at the 2025 Family Wealth Report – Wealth for Good Awards, hosted in London last month.
The award celebrates the achievements of Danita Harris, CAP, founder and CEO of GUICE Wealth Management, for her visionary leadership in building bridges between legacy wealth, philanthropic innovation, and alternative assets across global markets.
Harris’ leadership was specifically recognized for her work expanding the firm’s charitable advisory arm, the GUICE Foundation, which acts as a strategic engine for high-net-worth individuals, athletes, corporations, and family offices seeking to align capital with community empowerment. The GUICE ecosystem includes bespoke wealth planning, legacy design, and high-impact giving strategies that operate seamlessly across continents, cultures, and causes.
“This award affirms that legacy isn’t just about preserving wealth—it’s about positioning it to move the world forward,” said Harris. “GUICE Wealth Management is honored to work with families and institutions who believe in financial power with a purpose.”
Driving the Future of Philanthropy and Private Wealth
Founded on a mission to redefine wealth as a tool for impact, GUICE Wealth Management has quickly emerged as a trailblazer in holistic, client-centered service for a new generation of wealth stewards.
Among its core differentiators:
The GUICE Foundation: A donor-advised and compliance-driven nonprofit engine supporting strategic giving, multi-generational wealth governance, and global legacy initiatives.
Alternative Asset Integration: Clients are guided through the acquisition and charitable leveraging of fine art, collectible automobiles, private real estate, and more—all with embedded impact.
Athlete & Influencer Legacy Platforms: Tailored legacy blueprints and giving ecosystems for high-profile individuals balancing brand, wealth, and public responsibility.
Global Family Office Alignment: GUICE provides cross-border legacy advisory for clients managing assets, citizenships, and charitable operations across multiple jurisdictions.
A Strategic Partner for Wealth That Works
Harris’ win at the 2025 Family Wealth Report Awards reflects GUICE’s growing footprint in both U.S. and global markets, including partnerships across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Gulf States. As economic landscapes shift and philanthropic scrutiny intensifies, GUICE offers something rare: a values-led, technically sophisticated partner for those seeking not just to preserve capital, but to deploy it meaningfully.
GUICE Wealth Management continues to reshape what wealth can do—and who it can empower.
About GUICE Wealth Management
GUICE Wealth Management is a boutique alternative wealth and philanthropic advisory firm specializing in legacy planning, charitable design, and the intelligent integration of tangible and intangible assets. Through its affiliated nonprofit, the GUICE Foundation, it serves as a “charity for charities” and strategic partner to high-impact families, athletes, and institutions seeking to build meaningful legacies across generations and borders.
For more information, visit www.guicewealthmanagement.com
About GUICE Wealth Management
Contact
GUICE Wealth ManagementContact
Danita Harris
646-470-5727
www.guicewealthmanagement.com
Founder and CEO
