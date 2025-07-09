Tonia DeCosimo Releases "Sell Smarter! Make More!!” Concise Guide for Sales Professionals
Manhasset, NY, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sales and marketing consultant Tonia DeCosimo has released a new book, "Sell Smarter! Make More!!" aimed at providing practical tools for sales professionals in a compact, easy-to-read format. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience building teams and training hundreds of salespeople and top producers, DeCosimo distills her approach into clear, actionable strategies.
Purposely designed to be a quick read, “Sell Smarter! Make More!!" gets straight to the point – and helps sales professionals do the same. True to DeCosimo’s “less is more” philosophy, she eliminates overcomplicated strategies and instead imparts no-nonsense advice that help any sales person get to the next level.
The book introduces the H.A.R.D. strategy—Hear, Answer, Reiterate, Drop—a framework designed to help sales professionals address objections and close more deals. DeCosimo also outlines her “4 C’s” (Common Sense, Confidence, Control, and Conviction), which she describes as the foundation for building trust and achieving consistent results.
Written to be direct and approachable, "Sell Smarter! Make More!!" reflects DeCosimo’s belief in keeping things simple. “Sales isn’t magic. It’s about common sense, confidence, and not making things harder than they need to be. I wrote this little book because you don’t need a thousand pages to learn how to crush it in sales. You just need to know what works,” DeCosimo said.
Over her career, DeCosimo has managed and developed multiple companies, expanded teams, and helped train more than 700 professionals, many of whom have gone on to become top earners. Her book is intended for both newcomers and experienced salespeople looking for a straightforward resource to sharpen their skills.
"Sell Smarter! Make More!!" can be purchased on Amazon. Visit: Amazon.com: SELL SMARTER MAKE MORE: THE ONLY SALES BOOK YOU WILL EVER NEED TO READ eBook: DeCosimo, Tonia: Kindle Store
