Alamin Abdul-Hakim Chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Albany, NY, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alamin Abdul-Hakim of Albany, New York has been named a chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in finance/small business and real estate investment. He will be featured on the home page of the organization’s website for life.
About Alamin Abdul-Hakim
Alamin Abdul-Hakim is the chief executive officer of Capital Trading Places, LLC. He provides financial services with a focus on small business and investments. Abdul-Hakim also specializes in real estate investment.
In addition to this honor, Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide named Abdul-Hakim a Professional of the Year for 2025 this past April.
Alamin received his Master of Science in law from Thomas Jefferson University in 2011.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
