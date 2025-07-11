Life Chiropractic College West Welcomes Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF, to Board of Regents
Life Chiropractic College West welcomes Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF, to its Board of Regents. A financial strategist and founder of Profit Boss, Francis specializes in helping chiropractors grow profits and reduce stress through smart financial systems. Her appointment reflects Life West’s commitment to preparing students to thrive as doctors and business leaders.
Hayward, CA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Regents of Life Chiropractic College West is honored to welcome Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF as its newest member. A respected financial strategist and Managing Partner of Profit Boss Advisory, Francis brings a proven track record of empowering chiropractors to take control of their finances and build practices that are both profitable and purpose-driven.
A federally licensed Enrolled Agent with the IRS and an Advanced Certified Profit First Professional, Francis specializes in helping chiropractors pay themselves consistently, reduce taxes, and achieve financial clarity through stress-free systems tailored to the unique realities of chiropractic business ownership. She is known for simplifying complex financial concepts and providing actionable strategies that help doctors run their practices with confidence and purpose.
“As a board, we are dedicated to supporting the evolution of chiropractic education and professional excellence,” said Dr. Jimmy Nanda, Board Chair. “Patra’s work reflects that same commitment. Her insights and real-world experience will be invaluable as we continue guiding Life West toward an even stronger future.”
Dr. Peter Kevorkian, President of Life West, echoed that sentiment: “Patra doesn’t just understand finances—she understands chiropractors. We are grateful to have her vision and voice on the Board of Regents.”
Francis is the founder of Profit Boss, a multi-seven-figure firm dedicated to supporting chiropractic practice owners with monthly accounting, proactive tax planning, and cash flow systems. Her journey to becoming a trusted advisor to chiropractors nationwide began in Thailand, where she was raised by two entrepreneurial parents and first learned the importance of financial discipline.
Immigrating to the U.S. with only $500, no connections, and English as her second language, Francis built her firm from the ground up—motivated by the belief that financial freedom creates time freedom, family freedom, and the opportunity to do meaningful work.
Her expertise is matched by her deep empathy for the chiropractic community. She works exclusively with chiropractors to help them move beyond survival mode and into strategic, sustainable growth—so they can focus on healing their patients, not worrying about their books.
Francis lives in Atlanta with her son, Oliver, and brings to the Life West Board a unique blend of financial expertise, entrepreneurial grit, and heartfelt dedication to the future of chiropractic. With her authentic voice and global perspective, she is honored to support the next generation of chiropractors—not only as skilled clinicians but as leaders, business owners, and contributors to healthier communities.
Her appointment reflects the Board’s commitment to welcoming visionary leaders who understand the challenges facing today’s chiropractors and who are dedicated to ensuring Life West students graduate prepared not just to serve—but to thrive.
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of “Give. Do. Love. Serve.” The Life West Advantage includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, Early Clinical Experience, a commitment to Global Service Trip initiatives, and its industry-leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program. Life West offers a Doctor of Chiropractic program and operates one of the most advanced chiropractic health centers in the country.
Media Contact:
Michael Davidson
Senior Executive Director of Marketing-Admissions and Campus
Email: mdavidson@lifewest.edu
Website: www.lifewest.edu
