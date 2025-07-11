Life Chiropractic College West Welcomes Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF, to Board of Regents

Life Chiropractic College West welcomes Patra A. Francis, EA, CPF, to its Board of Regents. A financial strategist and founder of Profit Boss, Francis specializes in helping chiropractors grow profits and reduce stress through smart financial systems. Her appointment reflects Life West’s commitment to preparing students to thrive as doctors and business leaders.