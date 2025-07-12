Life Chiropractic College West Named Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider
Life Chiropractic College West has been named the Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider, recognizing its academic excellence, clinical training, and global impact. The honor highlights Life West’s commitment to developing practice-ready chiropractors and its leadership in chiropractic education.
Hayward, CA, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Life Chiropractic College West is proud to announce its selection as the Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider, a national publication that highlights academic innovation and institutional excellence. Life West is featured prominently in Education Insider’s annual Top Colleges list and is now showcased across the Education Insider site.
The award recognizes colleges and universities that excel in academic rigor, student support, and career readiness. After a comprehensive evaluation process by a panel of education consultants, academic leaders, and editorial staff, Life West was selected for its outstanding commitment to developing practice-ready chiropractors equipped to make global impact.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Education Insider as the Top Chiropractic College of 2025,” said Dr. Ron Oberstein, outgoing President of Life West. “This distinction reflects the heart of our mission—to ensure every graduate leaves Life West not only with a degree, but as a compassionate, prepared leader ready to serve, succeed, and elevate the field of chiropractic worldwide.”
Incoming president Dr. Peter Kevorkian echoed that sentiment, saying, “This recognition is a direct result of the passion, purpose, and dedication of our students, faculty, and alumni. Life West is leading the future of chiropractic education by connecting clinical excellence with global service and visionary leadership.”
The accolade comes at a pivotal moment as Life West continues to expand its programs, community partnerships, and international impact—all while remaining rooted in its core values: Give. Do. Love. Serve.
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of “give, do, love, serve.” The “Life West Advantage” includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, a commitment to Global Service Trip initiatives, and its industry-leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program. Life West offers a Doctor of Chiropractic program and operates one of the most advanced chiropractic health centers in the country.
Michael Davidson
510-780-4500
https://lifewest.edu
