Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Alpharetta Central
Alpharetta, GA, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Alpharetta Central, which prepares to open on July 18. Owner Satish Kumar has been working with the Franchise Success team for over six months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Alpharetta, GA area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Georgia, with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, “All of our new locations feature our Coding program.” She adds, “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right-brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Satish said that he wanted to open a learning center because education has always been a big part of his life. He comes from a family of teachers, and growing up, he saw how much of a difference a good teacher can make in a child’s life. He truly believes that giving kids the right support at a young age can shape their future in powerful ways.
Satish went on to say that he is deeply passionate about helping children learn and grow, and wants to create a place where they feel supported, challenged, and excited to learn. His center is a way for him to give back and make a real, lasting impact in his community.
Satish mentioned that he chose to invest in a Best Brains Learning Center because he really believes in their teaching approach. The Best Brains methodology focuses on building a strong foundation for each child, which is so important for long-term success. The curriculum is engaging and well-designed to keep kids interested while helping them learn at the right pace. On top of that, the support from the corporate team is excellent—they have a proven system that works, and they guide you every step of the way. He said it gave him the confidence that he is investing in something that truly helps children and has a strong track record of success.
One of Satish’s biggest concerns is that children today are spending too much time on screens and not enough time building strong academic foundations. With so much digital content and distractions, it’s easy for kids to lose focus on the basics like reading, writing, and math. He believes that it’s more important than ever to give children structured, in-person learning experiences that help them think deeply, solve problems, and develop confidence in their own abilities.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3–14, with locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff lead to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Alpharetta Central can improve the academic performance of your child, call (943) 221-0000 or email alpharettacentral@bestbrains.com.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Georgia, with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, “All of our new locations feature our Coding program.” She adds, “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right-brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Satish said that he wanted to open a learning center because education has always been a big part of his life. He comes from a family of teachers, and growing up, he saw how much of a difference a good teacher can make in a child’s life. He truly believes that giving kids the right support at a young age can shape their future in powerful ways.
Satish went on to say that he is deeply passionate about helping children learn and grow, and wants to create a place where they feel supported, challenged, and excited to learn. His center is a way for him to give back and make a real, lasting impact in his community.
Satish mentioned that he chose to invest in a Best Brains Learning Center because he really believes in their teaching approach. The Best Brains methodology focuses on building a strong foundation for each child, which is so important for long-term success. The curriculum is engaging and well-designed to keep kids interested while helping them learn at the right pace. On top of that, the support from the corporate team is excellent—they have a proven system that works, and they guide you every step of the way. He said it gave him the confidence that he is investing in something that truly helps children and has a strong track record of success.
One of Satish’s biggest concerns is that children today are spending too much time on screens and not enough time building strong academic foundations. With so much digital content and distractions, it’s easy for kids to lose focus on the basics like reading, writing, and math. He believes that it’s more important than ever to give children structured, in-person learning experiences that help them think deeply, solve problems, and develop confidence in their own abilities.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3–14, with locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff lead to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Alpharetta Central can improve the academic performance of your child, call (943) 221-0000 or email alpharettacentral@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Categories