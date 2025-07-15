Enigma Networks Launches from Stealth to Deliver the First ZTNX Platform - Zero Trust for Internal Networks
Enigma Networks is pioneering ZTNX — Zero Trust for Internal Networks. Their agentless platform, Enigma AI, gives security teams real-time visibility into east-west traffic, discovers every asset, detects lateral movement, and enforces segmentation. Built for hybrid environments, Enigma AI eliminates internal blind spots and brings Zero Trust to where it’s needed most — inside the network.
Exton, PA, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After 18 months in stealth, Enigma Networks™ today announced its public launch and the release of its breakthrough cybersecurity platform designed to close one of the most dangerous blind spots in enterprise security – the internal network.
The Zero Trust Blind Spot
Despite billions spent annually on cybersecurity, most organizations still can’t confidently answer one fundamental question, “what’s happening inside my network right now?” Most Zero Trust solutions like EDR, IAM, and ZTNA were never designed to monitor east-west traffic, discover unmanaged assets, or detect insider threats.
Once an attacker gains initial access — which often happens through credential compromise, not exploitation – they’re typically free to move laterally, escalate privileges, and access sensitive systems without resistance or visibility. Breaches unfold slowly, silently, and often undetected for weeks or even months.
“The biggest misconception in cybersecurity is that attackers strike immediately,” said Barry Porozni, CTO at Spring Garden Capital Group. “In reality, they are patient - quietly moving laterally, escalating privileges, and slowly working their way toward high-value assets. Most organizations never see it coming because they lack visibility to this ticking time bomb inside their network. That’s what makes Enigma AI so unique and valuable. It gives defenders the ability to observe, detect, and contain threats before damage is done.”
Introducing ZTNX: A New Layer of Defense
Enigma AI™ is the first in a new category of security the company has coined "ZTNX" or Zero Trust for Internal Networks. It combines discovery, visibility, segmentation, and detection in a single, agentless platform that deploys in minutes and starts delivering value immediately. While partial or point solutions such as NDR and segmentation tools exist, only Enigma AI delivers one unified control plane for internal security and complete Zero Trust.
“I think for any security leader, the fear of not knowing what might be lurking in your network is the worst fear of all,” said David Wallace, CTO of YPrime. “You can’t achieve Zero Trust without visibility. With Enigma AI, it’s like flipping on the floodlights so you can see everything that was hidden, see where traffic is flowing, and know exactly how your environment is behaving in real time.”
Highlights of the platform include:
· Agentless Deployment: No agents, no inline appliances, no impact to network performance.
· Comprehensive Asset Discovery: Continuously identifies every device, workload, and shadow asset across IT, OT, and cloud environments.
· Full East-West Visibility: Monitors all internal traffic between assets in real time to uncover lateral movement, unauthorized communications, and policy violations.
· AI-Powered Detection: Learns and baselines normal behavior to identify anomalies in real time
· Behavior-Driven Segmentation: Enables dynamic policy enforcement and least-privilege network access
Enigma AI uses patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to find, learn, monitor, and protect every asset in the network in real time 24/7. It helps organizations proactively harden their network, identify and remediate weaknesses, and respond rapidly to suspicious activity and potential breaches.
“Microsegmentation is a concept easily understood but difficult to execute. Enigma AI with the use of artificial intelligence provides powerful visibility into current systems and associated network traffic flows. This information is incredibly valuable when designing and integrating new network firewalls to protect vital production environments. With more dynamic environments, Enigma AI promotes proactive conversations about changes to systems and applications instead of reactive firefighting.” - CISO at company listed in Forbes America's Most Cybersecure Companies
Closing the Final Gap in Zero Trust
ZTNX picks up where ZTNA (network access) leaves off – extending Zero Trust principles beyond identity, endpoints, and access, and deep into the internal communication layer of the network. While ZTNA secures remote access, ZTNX focuses on what happens next – inside the network. It complements existing perimeter-based solutions, brings Zero Trust to internal traffic, and closes the final gap in the Zero Trust Architecture.
“Deploying perimeter-oriented defenses alone is like locking all the doors and windows to your house but leaving the inside completely unguarded,” said Bob Moul, Co-Founder and CEO of Enigma Networks. “The uncomfortable truth is, bad guys don’t hack in, they log in. Internal networks have become a massive blind spot in modern cybersecurity. We built Enigma AI to solve that problem.”
Early Access Available Now
Enigma AI’s next release is available today as part of its early access program. The current cohort already includes numerous multi-billion-dollar organizations across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and insurance. Organizations interested in joining the early access program can request an invite at www.getenigma.ai.
About Enigma Networks
Enigma Networks is a Philadelphia-based cybersecurity company pioneering ZTNX — Zero Trust for Internal Networks. Founded by seasoned security and SaaS entrepreneurs Bob Moul and Mark Viglione, Enigma AI helps organizations eliminate blind spots inside the network, detect lateral movement, and enforce Zero Trust from the inside out. Enigma Networks is backed by early-stage investors including Osage Venture Partners and United Effects Ventures.
For more information, visit www.getenigma.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.
