Enigma Networks Launches from Stealth to Deliver the First ZTNX Platform - Zero Trust for Internal Networks

Enigma Networks is pioneering ZTNX — Zero Trust for Internal Networks. Their agentless platform, Enigma AI, gives security teams real-time visibility into east-west traffic, discovers every asset, detects lateral movement, and enforces segmentation. Built for hybrid environments, Enigma AI eliminates internal blind spots and brings Zero Trust to where it’s needed most — inside the network.