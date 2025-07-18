Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity

Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling.