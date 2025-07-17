FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection.
Miami, FL, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, is marking a significant milestone in the freight insurance industry with over 25 years of digital service. Since launching its online certificate platform in the late 1990s, the company has remained a consistent presence in streamlining insurance for freight professionals.
The platform allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to secure insurance certificates for domestic and international shipments within seconds—offering a digital alternative to manual processes. FreightInsuranceDirect.com issues coverage for U.S. and Canada truckloads, ocean freight, and high-value shipments up to $15 million.
“When we first launched this system over two decades ago, the goal was to eliminate friction in logistics by simplifying the insurance process,” said a spokesperson for Ramon Insurance. “Today, we continue to enhance that same experience with real-time access and fast turnaround.”
Ramon Insurance was established in 1982 and has served a broad range of clients across North America. The firm’s digital platform has adapted to the evolving needs of freight professionals, particularly as cargo volumes, global trade, and operational risks have grown.
Industry demand for fast, flexible insurance continues to rise in 2025 due to increases in cargo theft, natural delays, and insurance gaps. FreightInsuranceDirect.com remains one of the longest-standing digital platforms in the space, focused on reducing delays and administrative overhead.
For more information, visit http://www.freightinsurancedirect.com.
Iris Arden
305-931-1381
freightinsurancedirect.com/
