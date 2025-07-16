Dr. Stephen Courtney Performs World’s First Procedure Using Eminent Spine’s Groundbreaking 3D-Printed Pedicle Screw
Plano, TX, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal implant technologies, is proud to announce a major surgical milestone: Dr. Stephen Courtney has successfully completed the world’s first spinal procedure using the company’s revolutionary 3D-printed pedicle screw system. This groundbreaking case marks a new era in spinal surgery, combining precision engineering with advanced additive manufacturing.
Dr. Courtney, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and founder of Eminent Spine, performed the historic procedure at Eminent Hospital in Richardson, Texas. Known for his commitment to innovation and patient outcomes, Dr. Courtney utilized the new 3D pedicle screw system to treat a patient with degenerative lumbar pathology requiring spinal stabilization.
The 3D-printed screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine, is the first of its kind to enter clinical use. Built using proprietary lattice technology, the screw optimizes bone ingrowth, enhances mechanical stability, and improves fixation in both normal and compromised bone quality. This next-generation implant represents a leap forward in spinal hardware by improving osseointegration while reducing the potential for loosening or migration over time. This implant truly is the Future of Fusion.
Eminent Spine’s 3D screw is part of a broader portfolio expansion that includes innovative solutions across the cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac (SI) regions. With FDA clearance and full commercialization underway, the company expects growing surgeon adoption across the U.S.
For more information about Eminent Spine and its new 3D-printed pedicle screw system, visit www.eminentspine.com or email info@eminentspine.com.
About Eminent Spine:
Eminent Spine is a privately held medical device company committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective spinal implant solutions. Founded by spine surgeons, the company designs its products with a deep understanding of both surgical challenges and patient needs.
Dagen Hybner
972-499-3593
www.eminentspine.com
For distribution information contact Michael McDonough: michael@eminentspine.com
