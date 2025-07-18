Charter and Go Teams Up with Spire Aviation to Bring Satellite-Based Flight Tracking to Charter Operators

Charter and Go, a flight management software company serving the air charter industry, has partnered with Spire (NYSE: SPIR) to integrate satellite-based tracking directly into its charter management platform. The partnership gives charter operators access to Spire's network of satellites for better flight tracking. As a result, Charter and Go's software handles everything from flight scheduling and tracking to flight log auto updates, Pilot logs, and maintenance tracking.