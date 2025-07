Charter and Go Teams Up with Spire Aviation to Bring Satellite-Based Flight Tracking to Charter Operators

Dallas, TX, July 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Charter and Go, a flight management software company serving the air charter industry, has partnered with Spire (NYSE: SPIR) to integrate satellite-based tracking directly into its charter management platform. The partnership gives charter operators access to Spire's network of satellites for better flight tracking. As a result, Charter and Go's software handles everything from flight scheduling and tracking to flight log auto updates, Pilot logs, and maintenance tracking. Now, by tapping into Spire's LEMUR satellite network, charter operators can unleash the power of space-based flight insights they can instantly use – getting a clearer picture of where their aircraft are even in remote areas where traditional radar / swim coverage falls short.The partnership delivers live flight insights and enhanced global ADS-B coverage through satellite and ground-based data fusion, giving operators comprehensive visibility of their fleet operations. For Charter and Go, partnering with Spire Aviation is another way the company delivers on its commitment to providing customers "The Right Information at the Right Time."What This Means for Charter OperatorsThe integration brings several practical benefits to day-to-day operations:Global aircraft tracking that works beyond traditional radar/swim coverageAll tracking information flows directly into existing Charter and Go flight logsBetter visibility for operators managing multiple aircraftEnhanced safety through improved situational awareness"We appreciate how Spire Aviation is working with Charter and Go in order to support our charter operators in ways other systems cannot. By having Spire Aviation auto update our flight logs, it improves the overall safety of a charter operator. Something that we hold dear at Charter and Go." - Christian Huff, CEO and Co-Founder, Charter and Go“The partnership brings space-based intelligence directly to charter operators, empowering faster, safer, and more cost-efficient operations. Through this integration, Charter and Go delivers unprecedented visibility and operational clarity across global charter flights." - Johan Alex Varghese, Head of Partnership and Commercial, Spire AviationCharter and Go & Spire will demonstrate the integrated system at NBAA BACE 2025 in Las Vegas (October 14-16) at Booth #3125. Visitors can see live demos of how satellite data flows into the Charter and Go platform and what that means for flight operations.About Charter and GoBased in Keller, Texas, Charter and Go is a leading aviation software company dedicated to serving the air charter industry with comprehensive solutions including flight scheduling, fleet management and maintenance tracking. The company's innovative software solutions help charter operators streamline operations and enhance safety.About SpireSpire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from space, enabling organizations to make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses a proprietary constellation of multi-purpose nanosatellites called LEMUR (Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver), which capture global aircraft movements using ADS-B signals, which combined with multi-terrestrial data sources, provide enhanced global coverage, not just over inhabited regions, but also in remote locations and above the deep ocean. From historical flight data, ADS-B tracking, airport operations, to up-to-date data on weather impacting aviation operations, Spire’s versatile datasets help companies power applications, drive decision making and improve cost efficiencies.Media Contacts:Charter and GoPamela HuffVice President of Strategy817-518-9875Pamela.Huff@charterandgo.comSpireJohan Alex VargheseHead of Commercial and Partnerships, Spire Aviationjohan.varghese@spire.comWebsite: https://spire.com/aviation/global-flight-and-aviation-insights/ NBAA BACE 2025 Information:Booth #3125October 14-16, 2025Las Vegas, Nevada