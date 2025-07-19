Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Mississauga Streetsville
Mississauga, Canada, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Expands in Ontario with New Center in Mississauga – Streetsville
Best Brains Learning Centers is proud to announce the upcoming opening of Best Brains Mississauga – Streetsville on August 8th. Owner Aparna Anirudha Sondur has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for over six months to bring her vision of a dedicated learning center to life. She is now ready to welcome families in the Mississauga – Streetsville, ON area with high-quality after-school programs.
With the growing demand for academic support and enrichment across Ontario, the Best Brains franchising team is focused on expanding into thriving communities where new families are actively seeking exceptional educational options for their children.
The new Streetsville center offers spacious, student-friendly classrooms designed to foster learning and community connection. In-person classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. Students can choose from core programs in Math, English, Abacus, and Coding, all taught by qualified instructors in a supportive environment.
According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program. Having Coding classes available from Day 1 attracts a lot of interest from parents who want engaging programs that reinforce what children learn in school."
One of the standout offerings at Best Brains is the Abacus program—an enriching and enjoyable course that develops critical thinking and enhances brain power using right-brain learning techniques.
As the center's passionate Director, Aparna is driven by a commitment to address learning gaps, provide personalized attention, and offer enriching programs that build confidence and a love for learning. She believes every child deserves access to education that supports their individual potential.
“I want to create a warm, welcoming space where learning is fun, easy, and accessible to all,” Aparna shared. “Our focus will be on personalized instruction, hands-on methods, and affordable programs designed to help each child succeed—academically and beyond.”
Best Brains Learning Centers serve students ages 3 to 14 across the U.S. and Canada. Known for their non-repetitive curriculum, certified teachers, and engaging classroom formats (both in-person and virtual), Best Brains delivers academic excellence with a personal touch.
To learn more about how Best Brains Mississauga – Streetsville can support your child’s academic journey, please call (647) 878-9444 or email streetsville@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning Centers
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
