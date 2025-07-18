Announcing GayVeterans.us Earns 501(c)3 Tax Exempt Status and Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMT Community
This new website, Gayfirstresponders.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMT Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net a few months ago, this new community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community.
Nashville, TN, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has been granted §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeteransUS-Inc is run by veteran volunteers, so our expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
On the web: www.gayfirstresponders.net
Contact
GayVeteransUS-IncContact
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.gayveterans.us/about/
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred .
