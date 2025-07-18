Announcing GayVeterans.us Earns 501(c)3 Tax Exempt Status and Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMT Community

This new website, Gayfirstresponders.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMT Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net a few months ago, this new community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community.